Odisha Govt Approves Industrial Projects Worth Rs 32,736 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 (IANS) Ahead of the Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha conclave 2025 scheduled to begin on January 28, the Odisha on Friday approved several industrial projects with worth Rs 32,736 crore spanning various sectors.

The investment projects were approved during the 39th High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting here on Friday.

"In the 39th HLCA meeting, the state approved investments worth Rs 32,736 crore across eight transformative industrial projects. These projects span across sectors such as Chemicals, Green equipment, Ship building & repair & steel. These investments are set to generate employment for over 18,688 individuals, reinforcing Odisha's industrial and economic foundation," the state government said in a press note on Friday.

The HLCA meets for the second time in this month ahead of the much-anticipated Utkarsh Odisha 2025.

The state government further claimed that the success of numerous roadshows organised by the state in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Singapore has resulted in significant investor interest, with several companies now looking to invest in Odisha.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said: "The approval of these big projects before Utkarsh Odisha 2025 is a clear sign of our state's growing industrial strength. These investments will create thousands of jobs and will directly benefit the people of Odisha. Our focus is to ensure that Odisha remains a top investment destination, driving progress and prosperity for our people."

The approved projects are spread across key districts like Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Sambalpur and Bhadrak, helping to strengthen Odisha's industrial base.

With these projects, Odisha is entering a new phase of industrial growth and further establishing itself as a major player in India's economic development.

Notably, The Odisha government will host the two-day conclave in Bhubaneswar on January 28-29 to attract investors from across the globe.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the mega event on January 28.

The conclave will focus on five key sectors -- IT, renewable energy, textiles, chemicals, and food processing.

Twelve countries, including Australia, Malaysia, Japan, Germany, Poland, and Cuba, have been invited as 'Countries of Focus' to participate in the conclave.