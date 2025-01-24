HITT Contracting Breaks Ground On Visionary New Headquarters

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As we break ground on our new headquarters, we're laying the foundation for innovation, progress, and collaboration," said Kim Roy, CEO of HITT Contracting. "This building is so much more than an office – it's a beacon of what's possible when curiosity, ingenuity, and determination fuse to create a new vision."

The building will feature cutting-edge facilities to drive advancements in construction, most notably a 40,000-square-foot research lab developed in partnership with Virginia Tech 's Coalition for Smart Construction. This collaboration fosters hands-on research and development to address challenges in the built environment, including sustainability, labor shortages, and material innovation. Together, HITT and Virginia Tech envision a nationally recognized innovation hub that will advance building practices and ultimately shape the industry's future.

"We are excited to partner with HITT and grow our network of innovation to address the future of smart construction. Upon completion, this space will provide an opportunity to partner with industry in the development of new technologies and approaches that will transform the construction industry while supporting graduate student research and experiential learning," said Julie Ross, Paul and Dorothea Torgersen Dean of Engineering at Virginia Tech. "Together, we can imagine the future and help to develop the technology and the talent to get it there."

Designed by Gensler , the headquarters aims to achieve LEED Platinum certification and meet net-zero energy and net-zero carbon goals. The building will be powered by a 100,000-square-foot photovoltaic solar canopy and wind turbines, offsetting all its energy needs. Other sustainable features include an advanced Power over Ethernet (PoE) system for lighting, electrical power, and data, as well as office furniture produced from recycled materials by HITT's 3D printing farm. A HyperWall building envelope system, developed with Building Composites, will also debut at the facility, offering a lighter, stronger, and more efficient construction solution.

Anticipated to deliver in early 2027, the project underscores HITT's 88-year commitment to Fairfax County and the Commonwealth of Virginia while showcasing industry leadership on a national scale. Located at 7125 West Falls Station Boulevard near the West Falls Church Metro station within a lively community, the new location will provide mass transit access for 900+ local team members, supporting sustainable urban development. The building is a testament to HITT's legacy and a bold step toward shaping the future of construction.

HITT Contracting provides a wide range of commercial construction services across the nation, including complex core and shell buildings, renovations, interior fit-outs, and routine service work. No matter the project size or type, HITT delivers a premium construction experience. With 2024 projected revenues of $8.4 billion and nearly 1,900 team members across 14 office locations and jobsites nationwide, HITT is ranked among the top 20 largest general contractors in the U.S. For more than 85 years, the Washington, D.C.-area headquartered firm has been driven by a spark of curiosity to push boundaries and redefine what's possible in construction. Through innovation, sustainability, and partnership, HITT is igniting progress and tackling the industry's greatest challenges while consistently delivering exceptional building experiences.

