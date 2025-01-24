TI To Webcast Capital Management Review

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN ) will webcast its capital management review on Tuesday, February 4, at 10 a.m. Central time.

During the webcast, Haviv Ilan, president and chief executive officer, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI's strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI's 2024 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management's expectations as the company prepares for the opportunity ahead.

You can access the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. An archived copy of the webcast will be available shortly after the call concludes.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Nasdaq: TXN ) is a global semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells analog and embedded processing chips for markets such as industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment and enterprise systems. At our core, we have a passion to create a better world by making electronics more affordable through semiconductors. This passion is alive today as each generation of innovation builds upon the last to make our technology more reliable, more affordable and lower power, making it possible for semiconductors to go into electronics everywhere. Learn more at TI .

