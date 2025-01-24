Inventhelp Inventors Develop New Cold Water Therapy Product (MJA-355)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "Cold water therapy can offer a lot of health benefits, but standard methods can be expensive and waste water and ice," said one of two inventors, from Dubbo, NSW, Australia, "so we invented the ICE RAIN. Our design would provide a more affordable and efficient alternative to traditional plunge pools and other means of engaging in cold plunge therapy."
The invention offers an innovative means to provide cold plunge therapy. In doing so, it eliminates the need to waste large amounts of water and ice. It also helps reset the vascular system which may reduce muscle soreness, reduce stress, improve well-being, and ease depression and anxiety. The invention features a cost effective and space efficient design that is easy to set up and use so it is ideal for adults who utilize cold plunge therapy.
The original design was submitted to the Melbourne sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-MJA-355, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
