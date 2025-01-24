(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Heaven Featuring Melissa DuVall on Lead Vocals, Ron Wallace on BGV and the $1,000,000 sound of the HMB Players

Melissa & Ron (Melissia DuVal & Ron Wallace) Blend their artistry together for a truly heart warming rendition of this classic country hit.

“True creativity, that which withstands the test of time, requires a synergy of seemingly different viewpoints, talents and experiences joined together toward a unified heartfelt message.”

JUST IN TIME FOR VALENTINES' WEEK, HIGH MOINTAIN BREEZES WITH ITS OWN VIBE PAYS HONOR TO A CLASSIC CLASSIC ROMANTIC HIT SONG WITH ITS LATEST RELEASE "HEAVEN".

- Bruce Tarletsky, Founder, High Mountain BreezesNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- HIGH Mountain BREEZES Releases THIRD new HMB PLAYERS Single "HEAVEN "The HMB PLAYERS are excited to and honored to have their sound that has been embraced by fans world-wide over the past four years and ready to make another splash with their third highly anticipated new single, and its first in 2025,“Heaven”. The HMB PLAYERS bring their $1,000,000 sound, with a fresh and new vibe to this soft rock / adult contemporary classic. As part of their“Contributions” theme, while honoring and paying tribute to the 42ndh anniversary of Bryan Adams' release that went to #1 in June of 1985 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 when it was released as the 3rd single off of Bryan Adam's Reckless album. THE HMB PLAYERS under the arrangement of Chris Leuzinger and renowned Nashville producer, Bob Bullock, definitely make the song their own. Featured Artists, the very talented Melissa (DuVall) & Ron (Wallace) bring a very heartfelt soft rock & adult contemporary feel to this High Mountain Breezes release with Melissa on lead vocals and Ron on background vocals.“With“Heaven” being such a classic song, by Bryan Adams, I wanted to honor the original recording, and production with something different. Not trying to copy the originalbut producing a record to complement the singing styles of Mellissa Duval and Ron Wallace. I do think we accomplished that, while respectfully maintaining the integrity of this original classic song”, said Bob Bullock, Producer, High Mountain Breezes / New West Productions. Bob has spent over 50 years in the music industry with over 50 Gold & Platinum Records to his credit.“Heaven” was chosen as the third track for release from our new album“Contributions” because of its classic soft rock sound that beautifully show cases the true diversity of the artistry of the HMB PLAYERS," says Bruce Tarletsky, Executive Producer and Founder of the High Mountain Breezes. "These lifelong friends who make up the HMB PLAYERS are great as session/touring players, they have accomplished so much as individuals, BUT when they come together.....IT'S MAGIC!” He went on to say,“the production on these tracks is superb, crystal clear, a source of great pride for all of us the make up the HMB PLAYERS. Whenever you have the opportunity to be part of something bigger than you, it's definitely a very special feeling, this is what my experience has been with the High Mountain Breezes.”Contributing to this song are Michael Spriggs (acoustic guitar), Duncan Mullins (Bass), Mark Beckett (Drums/Percussions), Blair Masters (Piano/Keyboards),Chris Leuzinger (acoustic guitar). Lead and background vocals were performed by Ms. Melissia DuVall & Ron Wallace. The song was produced by Bob Bullock (Producer), Bruce Tarletsky (Executive Producer) and Chris Leuzinger (Arranger).Listeners can stream and download“Heaven” by searching“Heaven by High Mountain Breezes” on their favorite streaming platforms by searching "High Mountain Breezes, Heaven".Radio & on-line web stations Program Directors can access“Heaven” on the High Mountain Breezes AirPlay Direct Page.The official“Heaven” Visualizer video can be viewed on the High Mountain Breezes YouTube ChannelThe HMB Family of Contributing Players, Vocalist, Songwriters, Producers & Engineers:.Bruce Tarletsky – Founder, Songwriter, Executive Producer.Monty Lane Allen – Player, Artist, Songwriter.Bob Bullock – Producer/Engineer.Chris Leuzinger – Musician, Songwriter, Arranger.Michael Spriggs – Musician.Duncan Mullins – Musician.Catherine Marx – Musician.Tim Crouch – Musician.Sam Levine – Musician.Gary Graziano – Musician.Ed Bayers – Musician.Minnie Murphy – Artist.Tania Hancheroff - Artist.Gwen Sebastian – Artist.Ron Wallace – Artist.Melissa DuVall – Artist.Amanda Raye – Artist.Vicki Hampton – Background Vocal Artist.Robert Bailey – Background Vocal Artist.Heather Becket Riley – Artist, Songwriter.Dave Gibson – Artist, Songwriter.Conrad Reeder – Artist, Songwriter.Jan Buckingham – Songwriter.Janie West – Song Pitch Mentor.Mark Beckett – Musician.Jermaine Mondine – Musician.Dustin Soper – Marketing, Branding.Ed Gertler – Digital Distribution.Kyle Hershman – Engineer.Chris Latham – Producer, Engineer.Daryl Lee O'Donnell – Artist.Larry Chaney – Producer.Deborah Allen - ArtistContributing Friends of the HMB:.Benita Hill – ArtistAbout High Mountain BreezesHMB is a collection of lifelong music friends who take time out of their professional careers to come together to reconnect, share in friendship and God-given talent to create their own style of music together. In the studio, it is a very heartfelt and spiritual experience shared among friends who love what they do as opposed to a standard studio work session.One player expressed the spirit of HMB very eloquently when he said,“The gift of being a worthy session player is two-fold, first; using one's palette to augment something already beautiful, and second, being trusted and skilled enough to do it.”When HMB comes together as a team, members use this sentiment for the collective whole. In a way, the HMB players are leaving their own mark on music, by creating a unique legacy. When together, it is truly a collaborative effort where time stands still. Everyone from the players, the vocalist, the songwriting team and producers contribute to our songs. When you hear one of the High Mountain Breezes' songs, you will feel the chemistry of years of friendship paired with musical mastery achieved only through each member's legendary skillset combined.With overflowing talent, the HMB Players have more offerings than their music alone. HMB offers songwriter mentoring sessions for those just starting out or those looking to take their skills to the next level. HMB is also available to consult on other artists' projects, including helping with songwriter demos and artist sessions. Contact HMB for more information: highmountainbreezes/contact-us##

Bruce Tarletsky

High Mountain Breezes

Experience the mesmerizing sounds of our new release,“Heaven”, featuring the rich tones of the HMB Players and the captivating vocals of Melissia & Ron

