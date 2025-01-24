CYRISMA Names Mark Balovnev CEO To Accelerate Record Growth And Global Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CYRISMA, a leading cybersecurity risk management platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Balovnev as Chief Executive Officer. Balovnev brings a strong track record of scaling high-growth SaaS companies, having scaled through two successful acquisitions during his career.

Balovnev joins CYRISMA during a period of record growth, as SMBs, MSPs, and MSSPs increasingly turn to its integrated to manage complex risks and compliance requirements. His appointment strengthens CYRISMA's mission to make comprehensive cybersecurity simple, accessible, and affordable.

Balovnev joins CYRISMA with extensive experience in scaling businesses, product innovation, and accelerating growth in cybersecurity. His appointment comes as CYRISMA rapidly expands its market presence and enhances its integrated cybersecurity platform that help organizations protect their digital assets and manage regulatory compliance.

"CYRISMA has established itself as a pioneering force in cybersecurity risk management and built an exceptional reputation in this space," said Balovnev. "The platform's comprehensive approach to solving complex security challenges creates immense value for customers. I'm energized to work alongside this exceptional team as we scale our impact globally and shape the future of cyber risk management."

Liam Downward, Chief Product Officer at CYRISMA, welcomed the appointment: "Mark's proven ability to scale technology companies and his strategic vision make him perfect choice to lead CYRISMA's next phase of growth. His track record of execution and deep understanding of our market will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand."

CYRISMA is dedicated to staying at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation, offering comprehensive risk management solutions that empower businesses of all sizes to protect their data, comply with regulations, and manage risks effectively. Under Balovnev's leadership, CYRISMA will focus on continuing to expand its market reach, accelerating product innovation, and strengthening its position as a leader in cybersecurity risk management.

About CYRISMA

CYRISMA is a SaaS-based cybersecurity risk management platform that helps businesses identify, assess, and mitigate cybersecurity risks efficiently. By integrating compliance, vulnerability management, and data governance into a single platform, CYRISMA provides organizations with the tools they need to stay secure in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

