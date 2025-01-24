Passionate Volunteerism And Early Career Triumphs: CPABC Recognizes 11 Outstanding Cpas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is proud to recognize eight chartered professional accountants (CPAs) with an Early Achievement Award for attaining impressive success early in their careers and three CPAs with the Distinguished Service Award for their outstanding volunteerism in their community and the accounting profession.

“Our Early Achievement honourees are remarkable young professionals who have used their skill and ingenuity to make noteworthy accomplishments in diverse areas. These CPAs are boldly leading us into the future and we are proud to celebrate them,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC.“Alongside them, our Distinguished Service Award recipients work hard to make a difference both in their communities and with our profession. They have generously shared their time and skills to drive positive changes that support others and we are thrilled to recognize their contributions.”

The honourees will be celebrated at CPABC's Member Recognition Dinner on April 2, 2025. They are:

Early Achievement Award:

Justin Brogan, CPA , Accounting clerk II, City of Rossland (Rossland)

George Jecminek, CPA , Partner, MNP LLP (Maple Ridge)

Tannie Lam, CPA, CA , Vice president, Sequeira Partners (Vancouver)

Kyla Magee, CPA, Partner, MNP LLP (Kelowna)

Nelson Soh, CPA, CA , Managing partner & CFO, FSQ Consulting (Vancouver)

Matthew (Matt) Stam, CPA , Partner, LLT LLP (Chilliwack)

Kaleb St. Pierre, CPA, CA , Partner, MNP LLP (Quesnel)

Fred Wong, CPA, Senior manager, BDO Canada LLP (Vancouver)

Distinguished Service Award:

Amy Bonner, CPA, CA , Director, corporate reporting, capital & asset management reporting, Telus (Vancouver)

Brendan L'Heureux, CPA, CA, Financial advisor, Government of Canada (Vancouver)

Joanne Liu, CPA, CGA, Principal, Joanne YH Liu Company Inc. (Richmond)

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Information about the honourees and their publication quality photos are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

