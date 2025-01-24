Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United Arab Emirates Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United Arab Emirates Data Center Market was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 17.58%.

Global cloud providers such as Microsoft, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Oracle, and Alibaba are establishing and expanding their operations in the UAE data center market. AWS continues to grow its cloud footprint, capitalizing on the expanding digital economy of the country, while Microsoft has expanded its cloud operations in both Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

The UAE data center market is primarily dominated by regional operators, including Khazna Data Centers, Gulf Data Hub, Moro Hub, and du. The global operator Equinix also has a significant presence in the market. The UAE data center market is also witnessing several new entrants which include Quantum Switch Tamasuk and Pure Data Centres.

Khazna Data Centers holds the highest market share of over 59% in the UAE as of H1 2024. However, the market share is likely to change during the forecast period as Gulf Data Hub is involved in the development of additional data center facilities that are likely to go live during the forecast period. Gulf Data Hub currently holds the second spot. Telecom operators such as Etisalat and du are the major telecom operators that have launched commercial 5G services across the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS



The number of third-party data center facilities in the UAE is gradually growing, with a good start. The UAE is an established market in the Middle East region and has around 35 existing colocation data centers spread across the country, with most of them being in Dubai.

In 2024, the UAE data center market accounted for approximately 29% of the total white floor area added by data center operators in the Middle East. This represents the largest share held by any single country in the region.

Wholesale colocation continues to dominate the colocation market in the UAE with a higher capacity and market share compared with retail colocation. The demand for wholesale colocation is expected to grow owing to the growth in the use of cloud-based services. Cloud operators are likely to store part of their workloads via wholesale colocation. A strategic integration of technological innovation, sustainability, and global partnerships is evident in the UAE data center market. This dynamic environment revolutionizes the digital economy of the UAE and makes it more competitive internationally in terms of digital infrastructure.

REPORT SCOPE



Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation market revenue.

An assessment of the data center investment in the UAE by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in the area (thousand square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing UAE data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the UAE data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in the UAE



Facilities Covered (Existing): 35



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 24



Coverage: 5 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in the UAE



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)



Wholesale vs. Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The UAE data center landscape market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry. Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the industry.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

IT Infrastructure Providers



Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Lenovo NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors



AESG

ALDAR

ALEC Engineering & Contracting

Arcadis

Arup

ASU

BG&E

Black & White Engineering

CADD Emirates

Condor Group

Core Emirates

DC PRO Engineering

Edarat Group

Group AMANA

HHM Group

James L Williams

John Paul Construction

Laing O'Rourke

Laith Electro Mechanical

Linesight

M+W Group

McLaren Construction Group

Meinhardt Group

MEMA Architecture

Raghav Contracting

Red Engineering Design

Rider Levett Bucknall

RW Armstrong

Site & Power DK

STS Group

Sudlows

Syska Hennessy Group

Telal Engineering & Contracting Turner & Townsend

Support Infrastructure Providers



ABB

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Caterpillar

Chatsworth Products

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Envicool

Johnson Controls

Legrand

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ Vertiv

Data Center Investors



Core42

du

Equinix

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Moro Hub Pacific Controls

New Entrants



Quantum Switch Tamasuk (QST) Pure Data Centres

REPORT COVERAGE



IT Infrastructure



Server Infrastructure



Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure



UPS Systems



Generators



Transfer Switches & Switchgears



PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure



Cooling Systems



Rack

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems



CRAC and CRAH Units



Chillers Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction



Core & Shell Development



Installation & Commissioning Services



Building & Engineering Design



Fire Detection & Suppression Systems



Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standards



Tier I & Tier II



Tier III

Tier IV

Geography



Dubai



Abu Dhabi Other Cities

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the UAE data center market?

How much MW of power capacity will be added across the UAE during 2025-2030?

What is the growth rate of the UAE data center market?

What factors are driving the UAE data center market? Which cities are included in the UAE data center market report?

Key Attributes:

