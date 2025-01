(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managing Information Flows for IP (Intellectual Property) Purposes: Trade Secrets Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: February 13, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This practical one-day course will enhance your knowledge of the principles and practice of information management in IP transactions, with a special focus on trade secrets.

Safeguarding trade secrets is essential for maintaining a company's competitive edge, ensuring financial stability, fostering innovation and maintaining legal protection. They also play a crucial role in strategic positioning, maintaining customer trust, operational efficiency, and employee loyalty. Companies that prioritise the protection of their trade secrets will be better positioned to sustain long-term success in a competitive market.

This course looks at the criteria and principles of managing confidential information, know-how and trade secrets as part of an IP strategy. Trade secrets are a special type of confidential information that need to be managed carefully inside and outside the organisation to ensure your business gets the best commercial benefits from them.

Trade secrets may be commercial or technical in nature and should be treated with the utmost confidentiality to maintain their integrity. A trade secret is an intellectual asset and as such forms a very important part of any IP portfolio. Trade secrets are important to all businesses and may be particularly important for SMEs, start-ups, and early-stage companies.

The course is presented by the expert trainer in three main subject areas:



Theory and background

Management of information to secure trade secrets Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations

By attending this event you will:



Gain a better understanding of the types of confidential information

Get to grips with the role of trade secrets in an IP portfolio

Learn to manage access to information in your organisation

Understand the basics of the Trade Secrets Directives Consider how to use trade secrets for commercial purposes

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for all those working in the life-sciences sector, in technical industries, and other commercial innovation enterprises. It will be of particular use to:



IP managers

Patent research specialists

R&D managers

IP legal professionals

Patent and trade mark attorneys

Technology transfer specialists

CTOs Information managers

Course Agenda:

Theory and background



Background and an overview of:



Current trade secrets laws



Directives and treaties in Europe and the USA

How the legislation impacts business practices

Trade secrets, know-how and patents as part of the IP portfolio

The importance of timing When to disclose information

Practical exercise: How to recognise a trade secret

Management of information to secure trade secrets



Trade secrets are only of value if they remain a secret

Points to consider to guard trade secrets in-house:



Who should have access to trade secrets?



How to record trade secrets

Review of tools available to manage trade secrets Recording, assessing and managing trade secrets as part of an innovation harvesting process in-house

Practical exercise: How to manage confidential information

Trade secrets in inter-company negotiations



How to provide access to confidential information to third parties

The importance of managing contractual agreements for international business discussions Should trade secrets ever be disclosed?

Practical exercise: How to manage access to confidential information



For more information about this conference visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900