The Poland Construction Equipment Market totalled 11,746 units in 2023, and is expected to reach 15,120 units by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 4.30%. Caterpillar, Liebherr, Komatsu, JCB, Volvo CE, and Hitachi Construction Machinery are the front runners in the Polish construction equipment market. These companies have a strong market share and offer diverse sets of equipment in the Poland construction equipment market. Terex, Tadano, Jungheirich, Manitou, Merlo Spa, Mecalac, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar, Takeuchi, and Ammann are niche players in Poland's construction equipment market. These companies offer low product diversification and have a strong presence in the country's market. KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Material handling equipment accounted for the largest market share in the Poland construction equipment market in 2023. Forklifts & Telescopic Handlers in the material handling segment accounted for the largest share in 2023. Significant investment in the country's industrial sector is driving the growth of a number of logistics infrastructures across the country.

Demand for material handling equipment is growing due to the rising investment in port expansion projects and the development of warehouses and logistics parks across the country.

In 2023, the earthmoving segment accounted for a significant share of the Poland construction equipment market.

Road rollers sales are high in Poland in response to the rising renovation and expansion of roads. For instance, in 2024, Budimex secured a USD 195.2 million contract to construct Section 3 of the S17 expressway, an 18.8 km segment between Krasnystaw Polnoc and Izbica, near Poland's border with Ukraine.

Construction equipment utilization in the Poland construction equipment market by end-user (volume) has the largest industry share in 2023.

In 2024, the government published a draft budget for 2025, allocating more than USD 2.2 billion to support mining. Hard coal production in the region has fallen by over 17% and sales by almost 18% compared to previous years. Therefore, the Polish construction industry is witnessing significant growth due to economic recovery and considerable government investments in industrial facility development, resulting in a heightened demand for high-quality construction equipment. Recent Developments in the Poland Construction Equipment Market:

In June 2024, Terex Self-Erecting Tower Cranes appointed the Elevating Work Platform Association (EWPA), based in the Poznan region as its distributor for Poland. EWPA has placed an initial order for a 4-ton CBR 40H crane, featuring a 40-meter jib with a 1-ton jib tip capacity, and a 4.4-ton CSE 32 with a 32-meter jib and a 1.05-ton jib tip capacity.

In August 2024, Poland's Centralny Port Komunikacyjny (Central Communication Port) initiated a tender for constructing a 4.6-kilometre tunnel for High-Speed Rail in Lodz, Poland. This megaproject, overseen by the Polish government, aims to build a new airport from the ground up approximately 40 km southwest of Warsaw. In July 2024, Sinoboom announced to production of European-specific boom and scissor lifts at its plant in Poznan, Poland. This move aims to build machines closer to their end markets, reducing reliance on imports. By 2025, Poznan-built machines will largely use European components. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Poland's Hydrogen Strategy to Boost the Polish Construction Equipment Market

The country has been focusing on energy diversification and reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Hydrogen technology represents a path to greater energy independence. Construction companies may be encouraged to invest in hydrogen-powered machinery to stay competitive, stimulating demand. Many construction firms in the region may need to upgrade their machinery to meet the new emission standards. The shift to hydrogen fuel cells presents an opportunity to modernize fleets, leading to a surge in demand for new hydrogen-powered construction equipment in the Poland construction equipment market. Increasing Trend for Prefabricated Construction in Poland to Boost the Sales of Cranes

Poland's modular construction sector has seen substantial growth, with market value rising nearly 50% over the last two years, driven by material variety and rising costs of materials and labor. Prefabrication allows for faster construction times, reducing projects' timelines by up to 50% compared to traditional buildings. This is crucial in the country, where urbanization has increased demand for both residential and commercial spaces. Increasing Investment in the Construction Sector in Poland

Poland's construction sector started 2024 with optimism, boosted by USD 12.2 billion from the EU for the National Reconstruction Plan (KPO). By mid-year 2024, USD 2.2 billion in grants had already been disbursed from the USD 12.2 billion grant, mainly benefiting the energy sector. Additionally, a major upcoming project the Central Communication Port (CPK) near Warsaw is underway, designed as a multimodal hub integrating air, rail, and road transport. Construction is expected to be completed in 2031. Growing Development of the Nuclear Power Plants

Poland is making major strides in its Nuclear Energy Strategy, aimed at reducing its coal dependency and enhancing energy security. The strategy aims to accomplish its target to have between 6-9 gigawatts (GW) of nuclear power by 2043. In 2024, the government selected Westinghouse Electric Company, in partnership with Bechtel, to develop Poland's first nuclear power plant at the Lubiatowo-Kopalino site in northern Poland, with the AP1000 reactor technology. INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS Slow Economic Growth Is Impacting the Construction Industry

Poland's industrial recovery has slowed, with industrial production in September down by 0.3% year-on-year, against a forecasted 0.8% decline Seasonally adjusted output decreased around 1.0% quarter-on-quarter in Q3. Strong domestic consumption, estimated at 4.0% year-on-year in Q3, isn't sufficient to drive expansion in the industrial sector. Additionally, residential construction in Poland is declining, partly due to the expiration of the previous government's mortgage subsidy program at the end of 2023. A new program has yet to be approved within the government coalition. Skilled Labor Shortage in the Country

According to a government survey report of 2024, almost 80% of construction companies operating in the residential construction segment are struggling with rising costs, and over 75% are suffering from delays caused by labor shortages. Despite having one of the strongest labor markets in the EU and a very low unemployment rate, Poland continues to face considerable labor shortages in various sectors. As of May 2024, the registered unemployment rate in Poland was 5%, the lowest since November 2023. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Prominent Vendors

Caterpillar

Komatsu

Volvo Construction Equipment

Hitachi Construction Machinery

Liebherr

JCB

SANY

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co. Ltd. (XCMG)

Kobelco

HD Hyundai Construction Equipment

CASE Construction Equipment Kubota Other Prominent Vendors

Bobcat

DEVELON

LiuGong

Tadano

Terex Corporation

Jungheinrich

Manitou

Haulotte

Mecalac

Yanmar

Takeuchi

Ammann

Wacker Neuson

HIDROMEK

Sumitomo Construction Machinery Co.

Merlo S.p.A

AUSA

JLG TCM Forklifts Distributor Profiles

Warynski Trade Sp. o.o.

M&M Polska Sp. z o.o.

Toolmex Truck Sp. z o.o.

EWPA Sp. z o.o. Kiesel Poland Sp. z o.o. KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Which are the major distributor companies in the Poland construction equipment market?

What are the trends in the Poland construction equipment market?

How big is the Poland construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the Poland construction equipment market? Who are the key players in the Poland construction equipment market? Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 190 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value in 2023 11746 Units Forecasted Market Value by 2029 15120 Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.3% Regions Covered Poland

Segmentation by Type



Earthmoving Equipment



Excavator



Backhoe Loaders



Wheeled Loaders

Other Earthmoving Equipment (Other loaders, Bulldozers, Trenchers, Motor Graders)

Road Construction Equipment



Road Rollers

Asphalt Pavers

Material Handling Equipment



Crane



Forklift & Telescopic Handlers

Aerial Platforms (Articulated Boom Lifts, Telescopic Boom lifts, Scissor lifts)

Other Construction Equipment



Dumper



Tipper



Concrete Mixer Concrete Pump Truck

Segmentation by End Users



Construction

Mining

Manufacturing Others (Power Generation, Utilities Municipal Corporations, Oil & Gas, Cargo Handling, Power Generation Plants, Waste Management)



