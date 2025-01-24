Leading Factor Driving The Ebanga Market In 2024: Rising Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Cases Surges Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The ebanga market size has seen significant historical compound annual growth, growing from millions in 2024 to a higher bracket in 2025. The growth during this period can be attributed to an increase in virus outbreaks, a rise in the need for efficacious treatments during global emergencies, and increased regulatory support from the FDA and WHO. Additional factors include an upsurge in funding from international health organizations, burgeoning public awareness of Ebola's impact, and the escalating prioritization of developing remedies for overlooked tropical diseases.

How significant is the projected market growth for ebanga?

The ebanga market is forecasted to see robust compound annual growth in the coming years, increasing significantly by 2029. The growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by a rise in global efforts to control emerging infectious diseases, an upswing in the prevalence of Ebola virus outbreaks, increased investments for handling epidemic outbreaks, surging demand for rapid medical interventions, and an increased focus on global health security initiatives. Advancements in monoclonal antibody therapy, clinical trial progression, technological breakthroughs in drug delivery, and improvements in cold-chain distribution systems are among key trends expected to shape the future of the ebanga market.

What are the key drivers of the ebanga market growth ?

The escalating prevalence of Ebola virus disease EVD is expected to steer the growth of the ebanga market. EVD is a severe and often fatal illness caused by the Ebola virus and is characterized by symptoms such as fever, severe headaches, muscle pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and in some cases, internal and external bleeding. The surge of Ebola cases is often facilitated by inadequate healthcare systems that contribute to delayed outbreak detection and lack sufficient resources for effective containment. Ebanga, a monoclonal antibody therapy, serves as a treatment for Ebola virus disease caused by the Zaire ebolavirus, neutralizing the virus and reducing mortality when administered early in the infection. Thus, the rising prevalence of EVD is expected to fuel growth in the ebanga market.

Who are the key players influencing the growth of the ebanga market?

Major companies spearheading operations in the ebanga market include Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. These industry leaders have played a significant role in shaping market trends and promoting growth.

What are the key trends shaping the ebanga market?

A rising trend in the ebanga market is the strategic partnerships with government agencies and international health organizations working together to improve the distribution and availability of ebanga in endemic regions. These partnerships ensure efficient access to Ebola treatments during outbreaks. For instance, Emergent BioSolutions, a US-based biotechnology company, signed a 10-year contract in July 2023 with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a US department of health services. This partnership is worth up to $704 million and supports the advanced development, scale-up of manufacturing, and procurement of Ebanga, a licensed treatment for EVD.

How is the ebanga market segmented?

The ebanga market covered in this report is segmented by:

1 Indication: Ebola Virus Disease EVD, Zaire Ebolavirus

2 Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Oral

3 End-Users: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialized Clinics, Military And Emergency Services

What is the regional landscape of the ebanga market?

In 2024, Africa was the largest regional player in the ebanga market. The regions detailed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering comprehensive insight into the regional ebanga market dynamics.

