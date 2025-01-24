Two Kane County Family Law Firms Merge To Form Serrano, Hanson & Hurtado, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GENEVA, Ill., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In August 2024, the law firms of Serrano Hanson and The Law Office of Otto S. Hurtado combined to form Serrano, Hanson & Hurtado, LLC. This newly merged practice will provide services from its office in Geneva, Illinois, serving clients throughout the surrounding areas, including Kane, DeKalb, DuPage, and Kendall Counties. Partner attorneys Lidia Serrano, Marissa Hanson, and Otto Hurtado are thrilled to unite their skillsets, strengths, and vast experience to provide exceptional services to family law clients throughout Illinois.

Serrano, Hanson & Hurtado, LLC represents clients facing highly emotional and complicated legal matters, including divorce, asset distribution, child support, and paternity. The firm offers its compassionate and knowledgeable services to clients who would like to establish, modify, or enforce prenuptial agreements, child custody arrangements, or spousal maintenance orders. In addition, the Kane County legal team proficiently handles criminal law and traffic cases, residential real estate cases, and estate planning matters.

Attorney Lidia E. Serrano has been practicing law for nearly 25 years, and she takes immense pride in providing Illinois residents with trustworthy, reliable, and vigorous representation. She holds memberships with the American Bar Association, Illinois State Bar Association, Kane County Bar Association, DuPage Bar Association, and the Association of Family and Conciliation Courts.

Marissa R. Hanson was driven to become a family law attorney by her own personal experiences, and she has dedicated her career to advocating for families, parents, and others. When Attorney Hanson is not practicing law, she devotes a substantial amount of time to volunteering for organizations such as the Illinois Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Attorney Otto S. Hurtado is a certified Family Law Mediator and Guardian ad Litem who goes to great lengths to tailor his services to each of his client's unique needs. An active member of the Kane County Bar Association, Mr. Hurtado has been admitted to the Illinois State Bar since 2008.

All attorneys at the law firm are fluent in Spanish and English.

The law office of Serrano, Hanson & Hurtado, LLC is located at 433 Williamsburg Ave., Geneva, IL 60134. Visit to learn more about the law firm. Clients interested in arranging a free, confidential consultation can call 630-844-8781.

