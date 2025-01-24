First Financial Bank Expands To Grand Rapids

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First (Nasdaq: FFBC ) is expanding into Michigan with the introduction of Grand Rapids native and highly experienced banker Chris Turner as commercial president, and the opening of a commercial office in Grand Rapids. Turner leads First Financial's Grand Rapids commercial banking team and is responsible for the bank's commercial and industrial client relationships in the area.

"Chris and his team bring excellent local market knowledge and connections that, added to the commercial banking capabilities we can offer to local businesses, position us well to build new relationships and grow our presence here," said Archie Brown, president and CEO. "First Financial's mission is to help our clients and communities thrive. We look forward to serving the needs of business throughout Grand Rapids."

First Financial will offer Michigan businesses a broad suite of sophisticated banking solutions, including commercial credit and services, asset-based lending, ESOP, sponsor and family office banking, syndications, treasury management, trade finance, M&A advisory, risk management and employee financial wellness programs. Specialty banking lines of business include Bannockburn Capital Markets, equipment finance and leasing through Summit Funding Group, specialty financing lending through Oak Street Funding, commercial insurance premium financing through Agile Premium Finance, and both institutional and personal wealth management through Yellow Cardinal Advisory Group.

First Financial also provides end-to-end solutions for business owners, from start-up to mergers and acquisitions, business succession and managing business owners' investment and legacy financial needs.

"We are excited to introduce First Financial to Grand Rapids not only because of the focus on offering a full spectrum of solutions, but also the bank's approach of building strong relationships as trusted advisors for clients," Turner said. "Our Grand Rapids team is already having conversations about helping businesses grow, and we are committed to making a positive impact to help lift the region."

Turner has more than 32 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 29 years in the Grand Rapids area. He is a graduate of Aquinas College in Grand Rapids.

The move into Grand Rapids continues First Financial's growth, after expansions into Chicago, Cleveland and Evansville, Indiana, in recent years.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $18.6 billion in assets, $11.8 billion in loans, $14.3 billion in deposits and $2.4 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The Company operated 127 full service banking centers as of December 31, 2024, located in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at .

