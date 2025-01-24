A New Chapter For Brett Brewer And Crosscut VC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crosscut announced today that Brett Brewer, one of its founding General Partners, will be leaving the firm to embark on a new professional journey. While stepping away from day-to-day operations, Brett will remain actively involved in managing the portfolio companies of Crosscut Funds 1 through 5. Founded in 2008, Crosscut has raised over $300 million in committed capital across five funds and invested in more than 170 companies. As one of the first institutional venture firms in the region, Crosscut has established itself as one of the most prolific seed funds in Los Angeles.

Brewer played a pivotal role in shaping the firm's trajectory by leading investments in companies such as Branch, Pacaso and Rx Redefined. A pioneer in the Los Angeles tech ecosystem, Brewer co-founded Intermix Media/MySpace and led it to a successful exit to NewsCorp. Later, he became CEO of AdKnowledge and guided it to a private equity exit prior to co-founding Crosscut. Motivated by a desire to ensure local entrepreneurs had access to capital and operational expertise, Brewer helped establish Crosscut as a key player in Southern California's startup community.

"Building Crosscut alongside an incredibly talented team has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," said Brewer. "I am incredibly proud of what we've accomplished together and look forward to seeing the firm continue to thrive in the years to come."

Brian Garrett added: "We are deeply grateful for Brett's leadership and contributions. While we will miss his presence at the firm, we fully support his decision and are excited to see where his next steps will take him."

Brewer plans to announce his next endeavor in the coming weeks while remaining a close supporter and friend of the firm.

Crosscut Ventures, one of LA's longest-standing seed funds, invests in founders building solutions that provide humanity with a better future. Crosscut partners with founders focused on clean energy generation and power distribution, the commercialization of frontiers in space, the ocean, and the earth, decarbonization, and the upgrading of the U.S.'s defense systems. The firm is committed to using its 16+ years of experience, widespread connectivity, and proven playbooks to bring companies to commercial viability for the betterment of humanity.

