Five9, Inc. (FIVN) Investors Who Lost Money Have Opportunity To Lead Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with losses related to Five9, Inc. ("Five9" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FIVN ) have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed alleges that, between June 4, 2024 and August 8, 2024, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Five9's net new business was not "strong irrespective of the macro" and was, in fact, hampered by macroeconomic issues such as constrained and scrutinized customer budgets; (2) Five9 was in the midst of a challenging bookings quarter due, in part, to sales execution and efficiency issues, and the Company was not "seeing very strong bookings momentum"; (3) Defendants did not have "enough information in terms of [their] existing customers that are going live" such that the statements that Five9 would see a positive inflection in its dollar-based retention rate lacked a reasonable basis; and (4) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

