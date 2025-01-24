The Rise & Rotate 202 TV By YOLO TV Installed At A Southern California Estate

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An Outdoor TV that Rises 6 feet off the ground, unfolds and turns 360 degrees.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- YOLO TV is proud to introduce The Rise & Rotate, a welcoming addition to our line of luxury outdoor products. This innovative outdoor television is now featured at Stallion Estate, a short-term rental property in Southern California that accommodates up to 28 guests. This property boasts amenities including a lazy river, indoor bowling alley, private movie theater and now the largest outdoor tv that raises, unfolds and turns 360 degrees at the touch of a button. The 202 Inch TV is drawing attention of wedding planners, guests hosting bachelor and bachelorette parties and festival goers since this property is so close to Coachella.

Designed for residences and those who value advanced technology, The Rise & Rotate is transforming outdoor spaces and bringing the wow factor as they watch the transformation of the TV unfolding, raising six feet off the ground and spinning 360 degrees. Controlled with a remote control, cell phone or tablet, short term rental property owners love this because it's so easy to use so guests can control it and the owner can maintain control of the brightness and sound levels so they don't break any community rules and regulations with having this entertainment feature. "We tied The Rise and Rotate into the home automation system because it can all be controlled from a tablet which guests prefer having the property at their fingertips, and I like having control over the brightness and sound because as a short term rental property owner I can be fined or restricted by local sound ordinances if the party gets too out of control" says the property owner Tom. They use Control 4 but The video processor that controls The Rise and Rotate integrates with nearly all home automation systems or you can purchase the speakers that attach directly to the TV and stay on the TV with it unfolding, and turning completely 360 degrees. "The Rise and Rotate is fully customizable. From the push of a button you can be completely set up and running in 3 minutes or less. This is something that that really brings the uniqueness factor to peoples business or backyard". Says Brian Bachman, YOLO TVs Managing Partner.

At this Southern California Estate The 202 inch fully weatherproof TV has quickly become the most liked feature at the property. The Rise and Rotate can been seen in direct sunlight making daytime lazy river parties that much better since you can see the TV from anywhere on the property. The property frequently hosts weddings and large gatherings and having a TV that can show homemade videos, photo slideshows, music videos, concerts and sporting events sets them apart from other luxury rentals.

The Rise & Rotate series, available in sizes starting at 115 inches to the largest size which is 317 inches, YOLO TV uses the same outdoor technology with 6000 nits brightness and IP65 rating to maintain that your TV is protected against the elements. "I've had other outdoor TVs and they just do not compare, the YOLO TV is anti-glare and can be seen just as great up close as it is far away and I really needed something that I could leave outside and hassle free. I love that they offer a standard 5 year warranty, you just don't see that with other brands" added Tom.



About YOLO TV

YOLO TV specializes in engineering state-of-the-art outdoor televisions designed to enhance outdoor spaces with luxury and cutting-edge technology. Their products redefine outdoor entertainment, offering unmatched performance and reliability in all weather conditions.

