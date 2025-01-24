FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For The Quarter And Year To Date Ended December 31, 2024

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $1,440,000 or $1.29 per common share compared to $1,074,000 or $0.95 per common share for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2024 was $3,994,000 compared to $3,633,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The provision for credit losses was $75,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $1,259,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,010,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $3,578,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and $3,487,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

For the six months ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation reported net income of $2,682,000 or $2.38 per common share compared to $2,052,000 or $1.82 per common share for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Net interest income for the six months ended December 31, 2024 was $7,776,000 compared to $7,277,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $75,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $0 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Total noninterest income was $2,540,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 compared to $1,938,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023. Noninterest expense was $7,273,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2024 and $6,974,000 for the six months ended December 31, 2023.

The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average common equity of 11.36% and 10.67%, respectively, compared to 8.82% and 9.03% for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023. The three and six months ended December 31, 2024 represented a return on average assets of 0.99% and 0.93%, respectively, compared to 0.78% and 0.75%, for the three and six month periods ended December 31, 2023.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.30% at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.33% at June 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets were $8,762,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $4,044,000 at June 30, 2024.

As of December 31, 2024, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 8.49% compared to 8.55% at June 30, 2024. Total assets at December 31, 2024 were $579,610,000 compared to $567,363,000 at June 30, 2024. Shareholders' equity was $49,217,000 at December 31, 2024 compared to $48,515,000 at June 30, 2024. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered“well capitalized.”

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Corporation repurchased 34,470 shares at an average price of $39.52. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 39,470 shares at an average price of $39.20. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as“expects,”“intends,”“believes,” and“should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol“FFWC.” Our website address is . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185





FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet