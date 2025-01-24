Kirby Mcinerney LLP Announces Investigation Against Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU) On Behalf Of Investors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Clear Secure, Inc. (“Clear” or the“Company”) (NYSE:YOU). The investigation concerns whether Clear and/or certain of its officers have violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2024, Clear published its third quarter results, reporting a slowdown in new users of its annual membership service, Clear Plus. Active Clear Plus members grew only 0.8% in the quarter, the smallest gain in over two years. This slowdown comes on the back of price increases that have seen Clear Plus family prices increase 70% year over year from $70 to $119. On this news, the price of Clear shares declined by $9.92 per share, or approximately by 25.7%, from $38.45 on November 6, 2024, to close at $28.53 on November 7, 2024.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Clear securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, contact Thomas W. Elrod of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ... , or by filling out the form below to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters without any cost to you.



Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

