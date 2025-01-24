Join A Better Club: Capriotti's Sandwich Shop Launches New Classic & American Wagyu Club With Premium Ingredients

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Both Club sandwiches feature slow-roasted, hand-pulled Butterballturkey, hickory-smoked, honey-cured bacon, and provolone cheese, topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and creamy mayo. For an extra twist, the Classic Club comes with prosciuttini peppered ham, while the American Wagyu Club boasts ultra-premium American Wagyu from Snake River Farms

"With the introduction of the Classic Club and American Wagyu Club, we're excited to showcase our flavorful new bacon and the premium ingredients we're known for," said Kim Lewis, Capriotti's Chief Marketing Officer . "We slow-roast whole turkeys every night and proudly serve American Wagyu beef from Snake River Farms® to create these hand-crafted subs, elevating classic flavors with our signature top-quality ingredients for a fresh take on a timeless favorite."

The new Classic Club and American Wagyu Club sandwiches reflect Capriotti's commitment to elevating classic flavors with premium ingredients. By offering unique sandwiches crafted with the highest quality proteins, Capriotti's continues to set itself apart in the fast-casual dining space.

"For almost 50 years, Capriotti's has been all about extraordinary subs," said Ashley Morris, Capriotti's CEO. "Our craveable new Club sandwiches mark the beginning of an exciting year ahead as we continue to innovate and expand, bringing great-tasting, chef-curated subs to our guests while staying true to the brand's legacy of quality."

For more information about Capriotti's and to find a location nearest you, visit .

About Capriotti's Sandwich Shop

Founded in 1976, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop is an award-winning national franchised restaurant chain that remains true to its 40-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house every day and hand-pulling them each morning. Capriotti's cold, grilled, and vegetarian subs, cheesesteaks, and salads are available at more than 150 locations across the United States. Capriotti's signature sub, The Bobbie®, was voted "The Greatest Sandwich in America" by thousands of readers across the country, as reported by AOL. Other fan-favorites include the Capastrami ®, the Cole Turkey, the Original Cheesesteak and both hot and cold subs featuring premium American Wagyu from Snake River Farms®. Capriotti's fans can join the free Capriotti's Rewards program to earn and redeem rewards and exclusive perks. Capriotti's plans to grow to over 500 locations by 2032 and was ranked on Fast Casual's list of "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" each of the last four years (2020-23). For more information, visit capriottis. Like Capriotti's on Facebook follow on TikTok , and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT : Regan Lee, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 630-842-0414

SOURCE Capriotti's Sandwich Shop