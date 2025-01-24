CPABC Honours 12 Cpas For Remarkable Careers And Shaping Their Profession And Communities

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is pleased to honour nine chartered professional accountants with a fellowship designation (FCPA) for their outstanding contributions to the CPA profession, their career achievements, and their community contributions. Concurrently, CPABC is proud to celebrate three FCPAs with a Lifetime Achievement Award for their sustained dedication, commitment, and extraordinary contributions since receiving their fellowship designation.

“The Fellows and Lifetime Achievement Award recipients we are recognizing this year all possess an extensive range of skillsets and experiences, demonstrating the considerable scope in which CPAs positively impact the business landscape, the accounting profession, and local communities,” said Lori Mathison, FCPA, FCGA, LLB, president and CEO of CPABC.“They are outstanding leaders who exemplify the values that the CPA designation embodies, including integrity, high ethical standards, leadership, and community engagement.”

The honourees will be celebrated at CPABC's Member Recognition Dinner on April 2, 2025. They are:

Elected to Fellowship:

Tahir Ayub, FCPA, FCA, Executive vice president & CFO, OpenRoad Auto Group (Richmond)

Archie Campbell, FCPA, FCA, CEO, Windsor Plywood (Vancouver)

Derek Cockburn, FCPA, FCGA , Director procurement & contract management, Ministry of Jobs, Economic Development & Innovation (Victoria)

Shelley Gilberg, FCPA, FCMA, Clients & markets leader, managed accounts, PwC Canada (Victoria)

Shane King, FCPA, FCA, Partner, MNP LLP (Surrey)

Bruce Sprague, FCPA, FCA, CPA (Illinois) , Senior partner & Western Canada leader, markets & industry, BDO Canada LLP (Vancouver)

Mikaela Taylor, FCPA, FCA, Partner, BDO Canada LLP (Vancouver)

Paul Townsend, FCPA, FCA, Managing partner, TRA Risk Advisory (Coquitlam)

Kay Wong-Alafriz, FCPA, FCA, CFO, Kabam Games Inc. (Vancouver)

Lifetime Achievement Award:

Beverley (Bev) Briscoe, FCPA, FCA, Corporate director, PwC Canada (Vancouver)

William (Bill) Davidson, FCPA, FCA, Founding partner, Davidson & Company LLP (Vancouver)

Daneal (Dan) Little, FCPA, FCA, Retired managing partner, Doane Grant Thornton LLP (Duncan)

NOTE TO JOURNALISTS: Information about the honourees and their publication quality photos are available by request.

About CPA British Columbia

The Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia (CPABC) is the training, governing, and regulatory body for over 40,000 CPA members and 6,000 CPA candidates and students. CPABC carries out its primary mission to protect the public by enforcing the highest professional and ethical standards and contributing to the advancement of public policy.

CONTACT: CPABC Media Team ...