Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3Rd“Echoes Of Life” TOUR Chiba Finale To Stream Worldwide Via Beyond LIVE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd“Echoes of Life” TOUR Chiba will be held at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY on Sunday, February 9, 2025, and will be streamed live on Beyond LIVE!

Following the first“GIFT” and second“RE_PRAY”, Yuzuru Hanyu, a professional figure skater will perform and lead the production of“Echoes of Life”.

The theme of“Echoes of Life” is the journey of life and growth.

The story questions the essence of“life” and“living” and will be directed by MIKIKO, who has worked with Yuzuru Hanyu in the past.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd“Echoes of Life” TOUR Official Website



[Event Overview]

【Performance Information】

- Title: Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd“Echoes of Life” TOUR in Chiba Live Streaming

- Date: February 9, 2025 (Sun) 16:00(JST)

- Ticket price:

LIVE + Archive 33USD + Sales Fee 2USD (Including VAT)

Archive ONLY 33USD + Sales Fee 2USD (Including VAT)

- Platform: Beyond LIVE ( )

* Subtitles in English, 한국어, 简体中文, 繁體中文, ไทย, bahasa Indonesia, Tiếng Việt, español, Français, Português, Wikang Tagalog will be provided.

* Re-Streaming, Multi-view and VOD services are not included in this product. Archive service is available for those who purchase <LIVE + Archive> and <Archive ONLY> tickets on the following dates.

▶ February 16, 2025 (Sun) 15:00 (JST) ~ February 23, 2025 (Sun) 15:00 (JST)

(/contents/archive/490)

* English, 한국어, 简体中文, 繁體中文, español, Tiếng Việt, bahasa Indonesia, ไทย, Français, Português and Wikang Tagalog subtitles will be provided for the Archive service.

* The announced schedule of the "Archive " may change. In this case, you can check the information on our Notice page.

* Archive is subject to change depending on the agency and on-site broadcast conditions.

【Ticket sales period】

<LIVE + Archive>(Buy Ticket▶ /contents/489)

- January 23, 2025 (Thu) 12:00 (JST) – February 9, 2025 (Sun) 17:00 (JST)

<Archive ONLY>(Buy Ticket▶ /contents/archive/490)

- February 9, 2025 (Sun) 17:00 (JST) – February 23, 2025 (Sun) 12:59(JST)

※The sales page will be open starting from the designated sales start date and time.

【Ticket Reservation Precautions】

- This performance is not available for purchase and viewing in Japan, Mainland China, and Russia.

- Please note that due to copyright issues, Archive service is not available in Korea. Please note that even if you succeed in purchasing, it is difficult to get a refund for the ticket.

- Please note that you can only register one code per one Beyond LIVE account.

- LIVE Streaming is subject to change depending on the agency and on-site broadcast conditions.

- Illegal activities such as purchasing the ticket through any unofficial means are prohibited. Please be aware that you are solely responsible for any damages or harm resulting from illegal ticketing websites or unauthorized reservation services from any unauthorized parties.

- Please be aware that if you upload your ticket(redeem) code online such as a private SNS after you receive the code, it may be distributed and used through an illegal route.

【About Beyond LIVE】

Beyond LIVE is a global concert streaming platform. The website and inquiries (customer support) are available in Japanese, English, and Korean, and tickets can be purchased and streamed from over 200 countries and regions.

Yuzuru Hanyu ICE STORY 3rd“Echoes of Life” TOUR Live Streaming



Beyond LIVE homepage: /

Organized by: TV Asahi / CIC / teamSirius

Distribution by: LIVE VIEWING JAPAN

[Notice Regarding Image Usage]

Cropping or editing of images for use is prohibited.

LIVE VIEWING JAPAN Public Relations

LIVE VIEWING JAPAN INC.

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.