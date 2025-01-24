California Wildfire Relief For Seniors: Agoura Hills Senior Living Community Offers Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exterior photo of senior living community Meadowbrook at Agoura Hills

Meadowbrook at Agoura Hills Offers Temporary Housing, Meals and Care for Seniors in Need

- Joey Alvarado, Executive Director of Meadowbrook at Agoura HillsLOS ANGELES, MO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern California's wildfires have forced the evacuation of more than 150,000 residents in Los Angeles County, leaving many seniors without homes or access to critical care. In response, Meadowbrook at Agoura Hills is offering immediate temporary housing and comprehensive support for those affected by this crisis.Located at 5217 Chesebro Road in Agoura Hills, Meadowbrook is providing Wildfire Relief Packages that include fully furnished apartments, freshly prepared meals and access to community amenities and activities. Additional services include 24/7 clinical support, medication assistance and a range of health care services.What's Included in their Wildfire Relief Packages:- 24/7 support and assistance, including care for individuals with memory or cognitive needs- Fully furnished apartments, personal laundry services and access to washers and dryers- Engaging activities, outdoor courtyards, pet-friendly accommodations- Daily meals and access to an on-site beauty salon and barbershop“We understand how uncertain and stressful this situation can feel, especially for seniors,” said Joey Alvarado,“Our priority is to offer immediate relief with a place to stay, nourishing meals and compassionate care they can rely on.”Seniors in need of temporary housing and care, or those helping them, are encouraged to contact Meadowbrook at Agoura Hills directly at 818-824-8090. For more information and assistance, please visit SeniorLifestyle/California-Wildfire-Relief .About Meadowbrook at Agoura HillsLocated just minutes away from the Santa Monica Mountains, Meadowbrook at Agoura Hills is an upscale senior living community offering assisted living and memory care services. With thoughtfully designed outdoor spaces, including private patios for each apartment, Meadowbrook provides comfort, connection and personalized support. Whether you're a senior who treasures their independence but would like a little help with daily tasks, or you have a loved one in need of compassionate memory care, Meadowbrook is here, ready and waiting to answer all your questions. Recently honored with the 2024 U.S. News Best Senior Living Awards for Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care, Meadowbrook continues to set a high standard of care and hospitality.

