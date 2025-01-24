Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Changing Table For Babies (HOF-612)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mother of an infant and a toddler, and I wanted to create a convenient accessory for diaper changes while on the go," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the PORTABLE CHANGING TABLE. My design would hold the baby safely without exposing them to potentially unsanitary surfaces."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable changing table for babies. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a public changing station. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience during a diaper change. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

