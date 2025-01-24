Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Changing Table For Babies (HOF-612)
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a mother of an infant and a toddler, and I wanted to create a convenient accessory for diaper changes while on the go," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the PORTABLE CHANGING TABLE. My design would hold the baby safely without exposing them to potentially unsanitary surfaces."
The patent-pending invention provides a portable changing table for babies. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use a public changing station. As a result, it increases sanitation and convenience during a diaper change. It also provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-612, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
