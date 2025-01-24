Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Training Aid For Surfers (HOF-610)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new training aid to indicate precisely where a surfer should place his feet for different stances on the board," said an inventor, from Conroe, Texas, "so I invented the LOCKSTAR H2O. My design eliminates guesswork, and it could increase confidence and performance."

The invention provides a teaching aid that would indicate proper foot positions for beginner surfers. In doing so, it would help a surfer develop the muscle memory needed to execute correct stances. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also could simplify the training process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for beginner/novice surfers, instructors, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-HOF-610, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Ste. 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

