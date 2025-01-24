Donald Trump Kicks Off Massive Deportation Operation: Hundreds Arrested And Flown Out-White House Shares Photo

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Hundreds of migrants were arrested Thursday (January 24) in a significant move by the US to implement President Donald Trump's long-promised deportation operation. The crackdown also saw several individuals being flown out of the country aboard military aircraft, marking the beginning of a large-scale immigration enforcement operation.

The deportation initiative is part of the broader immigration enforcement policies championed by Donald , focusing on reducing illegal immigration and bolstering national security.

The operation comes at a time when President Trump is preparing for a high-profile trip to California and North Carolina, states grappling with severe natural disasters.

The US has apprehended 538 criminal illegal immigrants , including a suspected terrorist and several individuals convicted of sex crimes involving minors, according to the White House.

"The largest massive deportation operation in history is well underway. Promises made. Promises kept," she said.

Leavitt said,“The Trump Administration arrested 538 illegal immigrant criminals including a suspected terrorist, four members of the Tren de Aragua gang, and several illegals convicted of sex crimes against minors.”

Emphasising that deportation flights have commenced, she stated that "President Trump is sending a strong and clear message to the entire world: if you illegally enter the United States of America, you will face severe consequences."

The Republican-controlled House on Wednesday passed a bill mandating the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes. This legislation is the first for President Trump to sign and aligns with his efforts to tackle illegal immigration, which has gained some bipartisan support.