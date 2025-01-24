WATCH Seer Hits Bikers, Rickshaw Riders At Maha Kumbh Mela In Prayagraj

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A showing a saffron-clad seer hitting bikers and rickshaw riders at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has sparked a stir on social media. It's not clear when the incident happened.

The video shared on Instagram showed the seer targeting bike and rickshaw riders near Swastik Gate, Sector 20.

| Monalisa claims group of men forcefully entered her tent, attacked her brother WATCH VIDEO

Some Instagram users also commented on the video.

A user wrote:“I see zero comments targeting any religion. Yahi agar koi Muslim aadmi hota toh comment me toh aag hi aag hoti. I see zero comments targeting any religion. Yahi agar koi Muslim aadmi hota toh comment me toh🔥🔥🔥🔥 aag hi aag hoti. I'm not pointing out any religion in a negative way.”

Another wrote:“Not a Sadhu. Orange pehanne se Sadhuvaad ka koi lena dena nahi he.”

“Giving bad impressions on pilgrims. He is definitely not a saint,” commented a third user.

| Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: UP CM boards boat to take holy dip in Triveni Sangam Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Since the beginning of the Maha Kumbh on January 13, more than 102 million people have taken a dip in the holy waters at Triveni Sangam.

On Thursday, a sea of devotees was seen taking a holy dip in drone visuals from Triveni Sangam.

As of 10 am, over 30.29 lakh devotees, including 10 lakh 'Kalpwasis,' had taken part in the sacred bath, according to official data shared by the government of Uttar Pradesh.

The mega spiritual event has witnessed an unprecedented turnout of devotees from across the world.