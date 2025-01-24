Allara Health Raises $26 Million In Series B Funding To Revolutionize Women's Hormonal Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Today, 1 in 3 women will battle a chronic hormonal condition in their lifetimes, including polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), endometriosis, and hypothyroidism – all of which can cause challenges like infertility, high-risk pregnancies, obesity, and diabetes. For those struggling, receiving a diagnosis and finding high-quality, supportive care can be difficult: close to 70 percent of PCOS cases are undiagnosed, and it can take an average of ten years to receive an endometriosis diagnosis. Moreover, a study from KFF of women ages 18-64 found that close to 30 percent felt that their doctor had dismissed their concerns, leaving women to manage symptoms and long-term side effects on their own.

"Allara was built for the tens of millions of women living with complex hormonal and gynecologic conditions across the U.S., myself included," said founder and CEO Rachel Blank. "After receiving a PCOS diagnosis without sufficient medical support, I realized firsthand the inequities that exist for many of us throughout the healthcare system. At Allara, we ensure women struggling with hormonal conditions can access affordable care that answers questions, minimizes symptoms, and helps them live fulfilling lives – and we are incredibly grateful for the support from our investors as we deliver on this mission."

Allara's team of experts, including OB-GYNs, endocrinologists, nurse practitioners, and Registered Dietitians, takes a whole-body approach to patient care, virtually delivering evidence-based solutions to help patients feel better faster. For its thousands of patients nationwide, Allara offers expert-led care plans that combine medical expertise, lifestyle management, and community support – creating treatment programs personalized to individuals and their unique needs. Within a few weeks of treatment from Allara, over 75% of patients report feeling more in control of their health, empowered about their care, and hopeful about their outcomes.

2024 was a landmark year for Allara. The company grew by 4x, officially launched its care model across all 50 U.S. states, and forged new insurance partnerships with health plans including Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, Humana, and United Healthcare. Allara also invested in its clinical leadership, welcoming new Chief Medical Officer Dr. Heather Huddleston, a specialist in reproductive endocrinology and infertility and director of the UCSF PCOS Clinic and research program. Dr. Huddleston will deepen Allara's established clinical expertise and lead forays into new areas of care in the coming years.

"The challenges that women face in healthcare have been overlooked and underappreciated for too long," said Martin Mingot, Partner at Index Ventures. "Allara has created a new way for women to engage with specialty care: personalized treatment delivered at scale by a team of experts who care deeply about their patients. As the healthcare market makes the jump from offline to online – similar to what we saw with consumer internet 20 years ago – there's a significant opportunity to provide better access to care for patients and better quality of life for providers."

For more information about Allara, please visit allarahealth .

About Allara Health

Allara is a specialty care platform built for the tens of millions of women living with complex hormonal and gynecologic conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Allara makes expert healthcare accessible online by connecting patients with expert medical practitioners and Registered Dietitians who have a deep understanding of hormonal and metabolic care. Allara provides ongoing medical, lifestyle, and emotional support for chronic conditions, helping patients see improved health outcomes and achieve their individualized goals. To learn more about Allara, visit .

SOURCE Allara Health