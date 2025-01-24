Curiox Biosystems Launches Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA: Affordable, Hassle-Free Cell Washing Automation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA replaces traditional centrifuge-based methods, offering a low-maintenance solution that eliminates bulky hardware. Utilizing a pipette head, it delivers gentle, consistent washing of suspension cells and beads, preserving sample integrity and improving reproducibility. By simplifying workflows and reducing variability, Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA helps researchers achieve more consistent, high-quality results in less time.

Key Features



Gentle Washing: Pipette-based ensures cell viability by avoiding centrifugation, preserving delicate cells.

Effortless Integration: Compact design fits seamlessly into existing workflows, with no need for additional infrastructure.

Labware Compatibility: Supports 96-well plates, deep-well plates, and Laminar Wash plates, ensuring immediate adaptability to your setup.

Minimal Maintenance: Virtually the same as a pipetting station, reducing downtime and operational costs for labs.

Affordable Automation: Priced below $30,000, it delivers cutting-edge performance within budget-friendly constraints. Compact Footprint: Its small size ensures efficient use of valuable bench space, making it ideal for labs of all sizes.

Workflow Benefits

Pre-configured with Light, Moderate, Heavy, and Ultra wash protocols, the Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA minimizes hands-on time for researchers, allowing them to focus on high-value tasks. The elimination of centrifugation, flicking, or resuspension steps streamlines workflows while ensuring reproducibility across experiments. These features are especially valuable for immunophenotyping, cell therapy, and drug discovery applications.

Empowering Labs with the Pluto Line

The Pluto product line reflects Curiox's mission to drive innovation and enhance productivity. With a focus on scalability and adaptability, Pluto devices cater to diverse research and clinical needs. Whether for small-scale studies or industrial-scale operations, Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA is a critical step in advancing automated cell washing solutions.

Configurations to Suit Every Need



Standard Model: Equipped with a fixed 96-channel pipette head and three plate decks, it supports wash cycles from 2 minutes onwards: tailored for precision. Custom Options: Flexible throughput with configurable pipette tips and customizable wash parameters ensures adaptability for specialized workflows.

Experience Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA

"The Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA combines affordability, simplicity, and precision, enabling labs of all sizes to achieve consistent, reliable results while saving time and resources," said Dr. Namyong Kim, CEO & CTO at Curiox Biosystems. "This device embodies our commitment to providing accessible automation solutions that elevate research capabilities."

Curiox invites researchers and industry leaders to discover the transformative capabilities of the Curiox C- Free Pluto ALPHA in person at SLAS2025 between Jan 26-29th at our booth#113 . Visit Pluto ALPHA to explore features, watch live demonstrations, and contact us for more information.

About Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd

Curiox Biosystems Co. Ltd is a rapidly growing global biotechnology company specializing in advanced sample preparation solutions that enhance next-generation therapies. The company leverages expertise in surface chemistry and instrumentation to address life-science research challenges, particularly in miniaturization and automation. Curiox's innovative technologies boost productivity through sample preparation automation, speeding up therapeutic development. Committed to advancing its proprietary C-FREETM technology, Curiox enables significant scientific breakthroughs, reinforcing its role as a key player in transforming life sciences research and diagnostics worldwide.

For more information, visit or contact:

[Mahrukh M Banday, PhD]

[Executive Vice President /General Manager]

[[email protected] ]

[+17814915289]

SOURCE Curiox Biosystems