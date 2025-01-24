عربي


AB To Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Results On February 6, 2025


1/24/2025 9:45:58 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB ) today announced that Fourth Quarter 2024 financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Thursday, February 6, 2025. Management will conduct a teleconference beginning at 10:00 am (CT), to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Seth Bernstein, President and Chief Executive Officer; Jackie Marks, Chief Financial Officer; and Onur Erzan, Head of Global Client Group and Private Wealth.

Parties may access the conference call by either webcast or telephone:

  • To listen by webcast, please visit AB's Investor Relations website at
    at least 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.
  • To listen by telephone, please dial (888) 440-3310 in the U.S., or +1 (646) 960-0513 from outside the US, 10 minutes before the 10:00 am (CT) scheduled start time. The conference ID# is 6072615.

    The presentation that will be reviewed during the conference call will be available on AB's Investor Relations website shortly after the release of our Fourth Quarter 2024 financial and operating results on February 6, 2025.

    A replay of the webcast will be made available beginning approximately one hour after the completion of the conference call on February 6, 2025.

    About AllianceBernstein

    AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets.

    As of December 31, 2024, including both the general partnership and limited partnership interests in AllianceBernstein, AllianceBernstein Holding owned approximately 37.5% of AllianceBernstein and Equitable Holdings, Inc. ("EQH"), directly and through various subsidiaries, owned an approximate 61.9% economic interest in AllianceBernstein.

    Additional information about AB may be found on our website, .

    SOURCE AllianceBernstein

    • PR Newswire

