STANDEX DECLARES 242Nd CONSECUTIVE QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
1/24/2025 9:45:58 AM
SALEM, N.H., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.32 per share, an approximately 6.7% year-on-year increase. The dividend is payable February 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on February 14, 2025.
The dividend is the Company's 242nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend. Standex has paid dividends each quarter since it became a public corporation in November 1964.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .
