Notification Of Major Shareholding
Date
1/24/2025 9:45:53 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement
24 January 2025
Announcement No. 7
Notification of major shareholding
With reference to Section 30 of the Danish Capital market Act, NKT A/S has been informed that Norges Bank's total holding of NKT share capital and voting rights is below the 5% threshold.
Contact
Investors
Jacob Johansen, Head of Investor Relations
+45 2169 3591 / ...
Press
Louise Westh Naldal, Head of Group Communications
+45 2982 0022 / ...
Attachments
Notification of major shareholding_Norges Bank_24012025
Major shareholder notification_standard form_Norges Bank
MENAFN24012025004107003653ID1109126288
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.