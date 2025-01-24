EAM Jaishankar Calls On Visiting Indonesian President Ahead Of Bilateral Talks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) External Affairs (EAM) S. Jaishankar called on visiting Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in New Delhi on Friday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for Saturday.

"Pleased to call on President Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia at the start of his State Visit to India. Value his guidance and positive sentiments for the development of our multifaceted bilateral ties," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

This is Prabowo's first visit to India in his capacity as Indonesian President, after assuming office in October 2024 and he will also be the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations on Sunday.

"President Prabowo's participation as Chief Guest in India's 76th Republic Day will be a fitting celebration of our cherished friendship," asserted EAM Jaishankar.

The Indonesian President arrived in New Delhi late Thursday evening and was welcomed by Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita at the airport.

In his departure statement, Prabowo said that India is a "very important friendly country" for Indonesia, one which has supported Indonesia the most in its struggle for independence.

"We were still fighting the war of independence until '49 and they were sending medical aid, financial aid and so on, supporting our struggle for independence. So for us India is a very important friend and partner," he said.

Interestingly, Sukarno, the first President of Indonesia, was the chief guest at India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950.

This time, Indonesia has also sent a 352-member contingent of troops from the Indonesian National Armed Forces, consisting of defile troops and a drum band.

President Soekarno highlighted that the Indonesian contingent is placed third in the defile after the opening troops and veterans.

"If I'm not mistaken, we got a place of honour," he said.

During his visit, Prabowo will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi at the Hyderabad House on Saturday and will also be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu.

"The agreements, the exchange of MoUs cover several areas including health, cultural programme exchange, security issues, maritime safety, and technology and digital development. I will also meet with industry figures, entrepreneurs from India who want to invest in Indonesia," he said.

Also accompanying the visiting President on India visit is Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya.

"India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement, earlier this week.

From India, President Prabowo is scheduled to head to Malaysia for a State visit.