Aulisa® Medical Supports Families Affected By California Wildfires

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aulisa® Medical USA, Inc., a leading innovator in FDA-cleared wearable and wireless vital sign monitoring technology, is extending support to families impacted by the recent wildfires in California. Recognizing the challenges posed by poor air quality on respiratory health, Aulisa® is offering to replace any Guardian Angel® systems lost or damaged due to the fires for affected Southern California customers.

Exposure to wildfire smoke significantly degrades air quality, introducing pollutants that can impair lung function and reduce blood oxygen levels (1). Monitoring blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) is crucial during such times, as decreased levels can indicate compromised respiratory health (2). The Guardian Angel® by Aulisa® Medical provides continuous, real-time SpO2 monitoring for infants, children and adults, delivering instant alerts to caregivers via smartphones and smartwatches, thereby offering peace of mind amidst environmental health concerns.



Guardian Angel – GA1001 Lite Plus – For Infants

Guardian Angel – GA1000 Lite Plus – For Children Guardian Angel – GA1000 Lite Plus – For Adults

This donation program is exclusively available to families in California affected by the wildfires. To qualify, individuals are encouraged to submit this form with details of their situation . Aulisa Medical is dedicated to ensuring that families have access to reliable monitoring solutions during these challenging times.

"Our mission has always been to provide innovative solutions that prioritize safety and well-being," said Augustine (Augie) Lien , founder of Aulisa® Medical. "In moments like these, it's more important than ever to stand with our community and offer support where it's needed most."

For healthcare providers seeking to enhance patient care, the Guardian Angel® CMPM System (Centralized Multiple Patient Monitoring System) is an FDA-cleared, wearable, and wireless solution for real-time tracking of vital signs, including oxygen saturation (SpO2), pulse rate, and temperature. Designed for clinical environments, it offers continuous monitoring, remote access via smartphone or tablet, instant alerts for abnormal readings, and customizable settings to meet individual patient needs. The CMPM System ensures safety, accuracy, and efficiency for both patients and providers.

To learn more about Aulisa® Medical's life-saving technology and programs, visit .

For detailed information on the Guardian Angel® CMPM System and other innovative products, visit:



Guardian Angel® CMPM System Guardian Angel® Remote Gateway Systems

About Aulisa Medical

Based in Silicon Valley, Aulisa® Medical is a leading medical technology company founded by serial medical technologies entrepreneur Augustine (Augie) Lien . The company specializes in developing wireless, wearable monitoring systems that provide continuous, cloud-based vital sign data in both clinical and home environments. Through innovative healthcare solutions, Aulisa® continues to empower consumers and healthcare providers alike, incorporating advanced technologies that detect adverse events and potentially save lives.

Media Contact:

Kyle Thompson

Vice President of Sales & Marketing

Email: [email protected]

Direct: (650) 387-0001



References:

Air Quality and Health - Johns Hopkins MedicineBlood Oxygen Level: What It Is & How To Increase It - Cleveland Clinic

SOURCE Aulisa Medical USA, Inc.

