Innovative combined with the VetSuite is empowering veterinarians to significantly improve and clinical outcomes

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Covetrus® , the first tech-enabled veterinary practice improvement company, unveiled today, ahead of the VMX 2025 , the innovation behind the Covetrus PlatformTM – a comprehensive and connected offering of solutions designed specifically for today's modern veterinary practices. The Covetrus Platform, in combination with the ever-growing and powerful VetSuite network unlocks the full potential for veterinary clinics across the U.S.

Winning Combination for Veterinary Practices

Today's veterinary practices face a multitude of growing challenges impacting their business. With retail competition on the rise, overall costs going up, and the evolving expectations of pet parents, veterinary practices are looking for ways to improve productivity and spend more time with pets and pet parents. Only Covetrus offers a fully integrated, advanced technology platform and the power of the VetSuite network, to meet those customer needs.

"Covetrus puts the veterinarian at the heart of everything that we do," said Ben Wolin, President and CEO, Covetrus. "As the market dynamics continue to change, managing a veterinary practice is harder than ever. As the first tech-enabled practice improvement company, Covetrus is dedicated to providing innovative solutions that directly solve for the competitive pressures veterinarians face today. Through the Covetrus Platform and the VetSuite network, we are empowering veterinarians to improve their clinical and financial outcomes – ultimately giving them more time for the thing that matters most – caring for pets."

Key Benefits of the Covetrus Platform

The Covetrus Platform optimizes every touchpoint between a veterinarian and a pet parent from pre-visit to post-appointment-to for a seamless connected care experience. The end-to-end solution:



Improves Productivity: Streamlining workflows to save practices time and deliver superior care. At the core is Covetrus PulseTM, a cloud-based system that integrates prescriptions, payments, and much more. Key features include built-in payment processing, new AI capabilities, and bidirectional integration with Zoetis Diagnostics.

Increases Profit Margins: Driving cost savings on much-needed medications, supplies, equipment, and prescriptions. With access to over 22,000 competitively priced products, practices can save up to $14,000 annually. With Covetrus branded products, clinics can choose from high-quality pharmaceuticals, equipment, and supplies – providing more value to the clinic.

Enhances Competitiveness: Increasing practice revenue both in-person and online through competitive prescription and home delivery options. Covetrus offers home delivery and pet-friendly medications, enabling practices to compete with retail. With 70 percent of pet owners buying supplies online, Covetrus has met the need with ProScripts – providing digital prescriptions with direct links for patients to easily order online – ensuring that pets get the medications they need. Through a partnership with Epicur, the platform also enables even more customized medications, addressing the 40% of pet owners struggling to administer pet prescription care at home. Boosts Client Loyalty: Driving patient retention through personalized communication and convenient service options. The Covetrus Platform includes a suite of client engagement tools, including automated communications and reminders, a self-service portal, and personalized care plans, all integrated with Covetrus Pulse.

"As a Covetrus customer and a veterinarian looking to increase productivity, it was important to me and my team that we have an integrated, cloud-based solution, allowing us to provide the highest quality care, while more effectively managing patient cases," said Dr. Georgianne Arndt Ludwig, Lombard Veterinary Hospital.

The Power of the VetSuite Network

Today, veterinary practices are faced with increased competition from retail, rising labor costs, slowing demand, and ever-increasing costs. VetSuite is the first and largest practice improvement network that can help address these competitive pressures for independent veterinary practices. Members receive the ultimate convenience of integrated software and suppliers, which leads to better pricing and the ability to effectively compete in the market. The power of the network only continues to increase as membership grows.

Today, VetSuite members are realizing:



50 hours per month in productivity savings

30% online storefront growth compared to non-VetSuite customers

25% increase in profit margin $8+ million in rebates paid out to VetSuite members

"VetSuite empowers independent veterinarians to provide the highest quality care without sacrificing profitability," said Vicki Karfias, Practice Manager, Heal Veterinary Clinic. "VetSuite membership has had a significant, positive impact on our practice; when independent practices come together as members of the VetSuite network, it becomes very powerful."

VetSuite members receive access to the Covetrus Platform, become part of an exclusive community, gain access to exclusive events, trainings, and education, and, through our collective buying power, achieve lower costs.

"It has been incredibly powerful to see the impact that VetSuite membership can have on the thousands of customers who have trusted us to help them compete more effectively," said Matt Yordy, President, North America. "VetSuite is helping these practices increase revenue, streamline workflows, and lower costs."

For further information on the vet-centric Covetrus Platform, visit Covetrus .

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a technology-enabled practice improvement company, servicing veterinary clinics around the world. Our mission is to improve the financial and clinical outcomes for veterinarians.

Our comprehensive practice improvement solutions and tools simplify every touchpoint in a veterinarian's practice-from pre-visit to post-appointment-to deliver a connected experience that helps veterinarians compete effectively and grow their practice. Through the VetSuite network, members become part of an exclusive community, gain access to exclusive events, trainings, and education, and, through our collective buying power, achieve lower costs.

Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with more than 5,000 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe and is owned by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R), and TPG. With 60 years of history and heritage, Covetrus is the only organization to provide a one-stop, truly comprehensive solution to drive better financial and healthcare outcomes for veterinary practices.

