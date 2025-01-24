Sonic Tools USA Announces 2025 Sonic Impact Scholarship Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Sonic Tools recognizes the critical technician shortage and the impact that skilled technicians make in their industries and communities. As part of the company's mission to provide a pathway for technicians by developing toolsets vetted by technical instructors, leaders, and years of experience, the scholarship will provide premium hand tools to the winners to support the evolution of their education and careers.

"At Sonic, we believe that a successful career is built on a solid foundation of Passion, Accountability, Collaboration, and Experience, or PACE values, for short," said Colby McConnell, CEO, Sonic USA. "With the launch of our Sonic Impact Scholarship, we will support the blossoming technicians who live by these values and invest in their futures by allowing these ten students to focus on their education and career rather than the debt of buying a new toolset."

Lighting the Path for Future Technicians with PACE Values

Designed to support technicians who live by PACE values, Sonic is seeking applicants who align with the following:



Passion : An unparalleled enthusiasm about what one does.

Accountability : Being dependable, caring about, and taking responsibility for one's work.

Collaboration : Working with others to achieve the best version of work. Experience : Providing an 'unbeatable experience' for customers, peers, and co-workers.

Setting Up Future Technicians For Success

Sonic would like to support passionate students committed to their trade by supplying the literal 'tools of their trade.' To apply , students must provide the following information:



Proof of enrollment in an automotive, aviation, or manufacturing trade school (class schedule or student ID).

Letter of recommendation from the students' Instructor (include contact information).

500-word essay on how the student exemplifies the values of P.A.C.E. while explaining "How I will make an Impact". 60 - 90 second video on "How Sonic will impact one's career."

Sonic will review and analyze all applicants' entries. Sonic may choose to contact the students for additional information and reserves the right to contact their instructors. Sonic will choose our 10 scholarship winners and reach out to them directly.

About Sonic Tools

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

