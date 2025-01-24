عربي


ELS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2024 DISTRIBUTIONS


1/24/2025 9:16:10 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS ) (referred to herein as "we," "us" and "our") today announced the tax treatment of our 2024 common stock distributions. The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of our 2024 distributions.

Common Stock (CUSIP No. 29472R108)

Record
Date

Payable
Date

Distribution
Per Share

Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024

Ordinary
Taxable
Dividend

Nondividend
Distribution

Qualified REIT
Dividend for IRC
§199A

03/28/2024

04/12/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

06/28/2024

07/12/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

09/27/2024

10/11/2024

$0.477500

$0.477500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182

12/27/2024

01/10/2025

$0.477500

$0.447500

$0.450182

$0.027318

$0.450182







TOTALS

$1.910000

$1.910000

$1.800728

$0.109272

$1.800728

Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), we report that for purposes of section 1061 of the Internal Revenue Code, the One Year Amounts Disclosure and the Three Year Amounts Disclosure are both $0.00 per share with respect to direct and indirect holders of "applicable partnership interests."

Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to the specific tax treatment of the distributions they received from us.

As of October 21, 2024, we owned or had an interest in 452 properties located predominantly in the United States consisting of 172,870 sites. We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago.

SOURCE Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc.

MENAFN24012025003732001241ID1109126235


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

