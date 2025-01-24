Kuwait 11Th Aid Plane Arrives In Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DAMASCUS, Jan 24 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 11th aid aircraft to Syria arrived at Damascus International Airport on Friday, carrying 10 tons of food and shelter supplies to people in need, as part of the country's humanitarian campaign "Kuwait By Your Side".

The relief planeload was co-organized by a number of Kuwaiti ministries and societies in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Kuwaiti humanitarian and relief efforts to Syria have almost reached 300 tons so far.

As part of the campaign, Kuwait is set to send more supplies in the upcoming days to Syrians in need. (end)

