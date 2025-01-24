(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) London, UK, 24th January 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Muhdo Hub, a leading and wellness platform, is proud to announce a landmark research partnership with Stavanger University Hospital and King's College London. This collaboration aims to develop innovative compounds that improve cognitive function and address mental health challenges, marking a significant step forward in the fields of psychiatric wellbeing, healthy brain ageing, and epigenetics.

Building on Muhdo Health's existing partnership with PREDICTOM, an EU-funded consortium supported by €21 million from the Innovative Health Initiative and Horizon Europe, this new initiative leverages cutting-edge science to tackle the early detection of cognitive decline. Stavanger University Hospital, a leader in cognitive research, will collaborate closely with Muhdo Hub and King's College London to explore the therapeutic potential of compounds derived from mushrooms (such as psychedelics and ergothioneine), cannabinoids, and lipids. These substances are believed to enhance mitochondrial function, reduce neurodegeneration, and pave the way for groundbreaking supplements and treatments.

“This partnership represents a transformative moment for Muhdo Hub and the future of mental health and cognitive research,” said Sam Thompson MD of Muhdo Hub.“By combining our expertise in epigenetics and personalized health with the world-class research capabilities of Stavanger University Hospital and King's College London, we are poised to unlock new possibilities for improving brain health and addressing mental health challenges on a global scale.”

The collaboration will extend Muhdo Health's ongoing projects with the Centre for Age-related Medicine at Stavanger University Hospital to include:

The Centre for Healthy Brain Ageing at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience at King's College London.

The Psychedelics and Mental Health Research Centre.

The NIHR HealthTech Research Centre in Brain Health, based at South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust, a key component of King's Health Partners.

Research groups at Guy's and St. Thomas' Hospital and King's College Hospital NHS Trusts.

The scope of this collaboration includes developing cutting-edge supplements, advancing understanding of epigenetic influences on psychiatric conditions, and exploring how natural compounds can support healthier ageing and enhanced cognitive performance.

“By bringing together the expertise of these leading institutions, this partnership underscores our shared commitment to advancing science and improving lives,” said [Name], Chief Scientific Officer at Muhdo Health.“The integration of psychedelics and other compounds into our research marks a bold step in addressing some of the most pressing challenges in mental health and cognitive function today.”

With this alliance, Muhdo Hub cements its position as a trailblazer in health innovation, showcasing the power of collaboration to drive impactful research and transformative outcomes.

