Winter Davos 2025: Yidu Tech Accelerates Global Expansion Of AI-Powered Healthcare Solutions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From January 20 to 24, the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2025, also known as Winter Davos, gathered global leaders in Davos, Switzerland. Representing China's AI-powered healthcare sector, Ms. Gong Rujing(Yingying), Founder and Chairwoman of Yidu Tech and a distinguished Young Global Leader, actively participated in high-profile discussions, exchanging insights with leaders across government, business, and academia. She shared Yidu Tech's groundbreaking practices and innovative solutions while addressing key challenges and opportunities in scaling digital health and fostering leadership resilience in uncertain times.

The Future of Digital Health: Opportunities and Challenges

On January 23, Ms. Gong participated in a panel discussion on scaling digital health solutions globally, alongside Italy's Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, H.E. Mansoor Al-Mansoori, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health, and Peter Sands, Executive Director of the Global Fund. Moderated by John Halamka, President of Mayo Clinic Platform, the discussion delved into practical strategies for advancing digital health systems, emphasizing the importance of trust, data standardization, and security.

Ms. Gong highlighted Yidu Tech's role as a trailblazer in AI-powered healthcare innovation, having supported over 240 high-impact scientific publications, improved clinical trial efficiency by 40%, and served 34 million policyholders with tailored health insurance solutions. She emphasized that digital health is transforming healthcare ecosystems by enabling personalized care, smarter decision-making, and more sustainable healthcare systems.

Expanding Global Footprint

Yidu Tech has actively expanded into key international markets such as Southeast Asia and the United States, with plans to further enhance its presence in Japan, Europe, and other regions. Through its agile globalization strategy, Yidu Tech has demonstrated its ability to adapt to diverse regulatory and cultural landscapes while building strong partnerships.

"Operating in China's competitive market has forged a team with unparalleled resilience and adaptability," Ms. Gong remarked. "This foundation enables us to bring innovative AI-powered healthcare solutions to more regions, addressing global healthcare challenges with local relevance."

Leadership Resilience in a Complex World

On January 24, Ms. Gong joined Wikipedia Founder Jimmy Wales and former Ecuadorian Vice President Otto Sonnenholzner in a discussion on leadership resilience in complex and rapidly changing environments. Drawing from Yidu Tech's experiences, she shared how the company leveraged AI-powered tools to support epidemic prevention, optimize resource allocation, and accelerate the approval of life-saving treatments during the pandemic.

Ms. Gong also discussed Yidu Tech's deployment of decentralized clinical trial (DCT) solutions, which significantly reduce costs and time for new drug development. Notably, the company supported the approval of China's first 3CL-targeted COVID-19 antiviral, demonstrating its ability to drive innovation in critical healthcare areas.

Transforming Healthcare with AI-Powered Solutions

Since its founding, Yidu Tech has remained committed to tackling key healthcare challenges by delivering impactful solutions:



Population Health Management : Launched initiatives that support regional health systems and improve population well-being in cities like Beijing and Ningbo.

Provider Solutions: Empowered hospitals and healthcare organizations to improve operational efficiency and deliver better patient care.

Advancing Clinical Research : Facilitated scientific breakthroughs and improved the efficiency of drug development. Insurance Innovation : Designed innovative products for high-risk populations, serving over 34 million policyholders through Huiminbao programs in China.

Through these initiatives, Yidu Tech has strengthened its position as a global leader in AI-powered healthcare, fostering innovation and driving meaningful progress across the healthcare ecosystem.

A Vision for the Future

Reflecting on her time at Davos, Ms. Gong expressed her pride in representing China's AI-powered healthcare sector. "At Yidu Tech, our mission is to make precision healthcareaccessible to everyone b. We look forward to deepening our collaborations worldwide and contributing to the sustainable development of global healthcare."

As Yidu Tech continues to expand its international presence, its commitment to collaboration and innovation ensures its role as a key partner in advancing healthcare for a healthier, more equitable world.

SOURCE Yidu Tech Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED