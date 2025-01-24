Certification Training For Healthcare Providers: Reducing Pregnancy Complications And Chronic Childhood Diseases

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Forum Institute joins with leading medical organizations

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare professionals are invited to attend an exclusive one-day certification training on Saturday, February 15, 2025 , from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the Hyatt Regency, Portland, Oregon Center . Hosted by the Preconception to Infancy (P2ITM) Program , this event provides midwives, nurse practitioners, and physicians with advanced tools to reduce pregnancy complications and chronic childhood diseases through evidence-based methods and breakthrough technologies.

About the Training

This inaugural certification equips healthcare providers to address key risk factors such as environmental toxicants , nutritional deficiencies , and gut health issues .

Participants will be trained to use non-invasive body burden mass spectrometry testing, offering precise insights into toxic exposure, nutrition gaps, and microbiome health. Attendees will leave with actionable strategies for implementing advanced prevention methods in their practice, ultimately improving maternal and child health outcomes.

The training includes interactive case studies and practical workshops , ensuring providers can seamlessly incorporate these innovative approaches into everyday clinical settings.

Featured Speakers

This event features some of the most respected voices in maternal and child health:



Jeanne Conry, MD PhD : Former President of ACOG and FIGO, advocate for reducing environmental risks in reproductive health.

José F. Cordero, MD, MPH : Former Assistant Surgeon General and expert in maternal health.

Nathaniel DeNicola, MD MSHP : Chair of Environmental Health at FIGO and ACOG, addressing environmental impacts on health.

Heather L. Maurer, MA, CAE : CEO of NPWH, leading innovation in women's health education.

Ginger Breedlove, PhD, CNM, FACNM, FAAN : Past President of ACNM, champion for holistic maternal care.

Susan Kendig, JD, WHNP-BC, FAANP : Women's health policy leader and advocate Zahar Kashi, PhD : Laboratory Director at Eurofins Laboratories, affiliated with Indiana University and OHSU Medical School.

These experts will present the latest research, share innovative solutions, and offer practical insights to improve maternal and child health outcomes.

Why Attend?



Gain expertise in identifying and mitigating environmental toxics, nutritional deficiencies , and gut health challenges.

Learn to integrate cutting-edge diagnostic tools and preventative care strategies .

Connect with global leaders and peers in maternal and child health. Receive a certification that validates your commitment to advancing women's and children's health.

Benefits for Practitioners

Completion of this certification enhances practitioners' ability to deliver personalized, proactive care, addressing root causes of pregnancy and childhood health issues. These skills not only improve patient outcomes but also expand clinical offerings, attract new patients, and build long-term trust.

Free Registration – Limited to 100 Participants

This free certification training is limited to 100 participants.

Register Now:



Website: forump2i

Email: [email protected] Call: 503.816.1554

Registrants will receive a confirmation and event details within 24 hours.

About the P2ITM Program

The Preconception to Infancy (P2ITM) Program tackles critical health challenges by empowering healthcare providers with innovative tools and knowledge to address the root causes of pregnancy complications and chronic childhood diseases. Through cutting-edge technologies and evidence-based solutions, P2ITM aims to create lasting impacts on families and communities.

