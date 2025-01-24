Creating A Brighter, More Sustainable Future At Pullman Singapore Hill Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pullman Singapore Hill Street

Pullman Singapore Hill Street has been awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe.

- Charmmon Romero, Director of Sustainability & Food SafetySANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pullman Singapore Hill Street has been awarded its inaugural certification by Green Globe . Centrally located, Pullman Singapore Hill Street is well-suited for business travelers as well as leisure travelers looking to explore nearby cultural sites. Pullman Singapore Hill Street reimagines Pullman's 19th-century legacy of luxury train travel in a modern context, captivating guests from afar and enchanting them with meticulous details the moment they step into the lobby.“Our mission at Pullman Singapore Hill Street is to lead by example in the hospitality industry, embracing sustainable practices that honor our planet and uplift our community for future generations. We envision a future where tourism and sustainability go hand in hand, believing that true comfort should never come at the expense of our planet," said Charmmon Romero, Director of Sustainability & Food Safety at Pullman Singapore Hill Street.Well planned initiatives are a core part of the hotel's ongoing commitment to sustainability, with the aim to reduce the property's environmental footprint and contribute positively to the local community. Energy and water conservation measures as well as effective waste management practices are integrated into the property's green vision. Solar panels, powered by tropical sunlight, have been installed on the hotel's vibrant rooftop bar El Chido. The renewable energy sustainably powers lighting across walkways, reducing dependence on fossil fuels.An advanced water irrigation system has been designed to minimize water usage for plant care throughout the hotel and façade. The lush greenery is watered by an intelligent, irrigation system that promotes water conservation through optimizing water schedules and frequencies.To reduce plastic waste, the hotel has installed water filter systems in all guest rooms and dining outlets, eliminating the need for single-use bottled water. Refillable bathroom amenities are also offered to encourage responsible actions by guests to lessen plastic consumption.Although the hotel only opened its doors in late 2023, AI-Driven food waste management has been prioritized from the start. The hotel has partnered with Lumitics to implement a cutting-edge AI food waste tracker – Insight - in kitchens. This smart solution monitors and analyzes all food waste helping optimize production, enhance yield rates, enables chefs and staff to make better informed purchasing decisions, and improve menu planning.In line with their social initiatives, Pullman Singapore Hill Street supports a leading food waste donation program in Singapore. In collaboration with D2L (Divert for 2nd Life), the hotel donates surplus food from the breakfast buffet to those in need through Goodhood Singapore, turning potential waste into a valuable resource for the community. Detailed reports from these efforts are produced showing the impact of this initiative, including how much food waste was saved and repurposed, and the number of families that have directly benefitted from the program.For further information about sustainability initiatives at the hotel, please click hereContactJihye LeeAssistant Director Marketing & CommunicationsPullman Singapore Hill Street1 Hill StreetSingapore 179949T: +65 6019 7888E: ...PULLMANSINGAPOREHILLSTREET

