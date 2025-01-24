Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Tax Treatment Of Year 2024 Distributions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ) today announced the tax of its year 2024 distributions as described in the chart below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their own tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. distributions. Common Stock

CUSIP # 015271109

Ticker Symbol: ARE













Dividends

Capital Gains

Section 897(4)

Ordinary Dividends

(Box 2e)

Section 897(4) Capital Gains

on Real Estate

(Box 2f)

Return of Capital(5) (Box 3)

Section 199A(1) Dividends (Box 5) Record Date

Payment Date

Distribution Per Share

Taxable Ordinary (Box 1a)

Qualified(1) (Box 1b)

Total(2) (Box 2a)

Unrecaptured

Section 1250(3) (Box 2b)







12/29/23

1/12/24

$ 1.270000

$ 0.833755

$ -

$ 0.415925

$ 0.177165

$ 0.037719

$ 0.253873

$ 0.020320

$ 0.833755 3/28/24

4/15/24

1.270000

0.833755

-

0.415925

0.177165

0.037719

0.253873

0.020320

0.833755 6/28/24

7/15/24

1.300000

0.853450

-

0.425750

0.181350

0.038610

0.259870

0.020800

0.853450 9/30/24

10/15/24

1.300000

0.853450

-

0.425750

0.181350

0.038610

0.259870

0.020800

0.853450







$ 5.140000

$ 3.374410

$ -

$ 1.683350

$ 0.717030

$ 0.152658

$ 1.027486

$ 0.082240

$ 3.374410







100 %

65.65 %

- %

32.75 %

13.95 %

2.97 %

19.99 %

1.60 %

65.65 %





(1) Qualified and Section 199A dividends are a subset of, and included in, the taxable ordinary dividends amount. (2) For purposes of Section 1061 and Treasury Regulation §1.1061-6(c), the aggregate "One Year Amounts Disclosure" and "Three Year Amounts Disclosure" are $0.656170 (38.98% of Box 2a) per share and $0.586479 (34.84% of Box 2a) per share, respectively. Such additional information generally pertains to shares held through "applicable partnership interests" subject to Section 1061. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 gains are a subset of, and included in, the total capital gains amount. (4) These amounts reflect a distribution's composition of gains from the disposition of "United States real property interests" under Section 897. Generally, such information is relevant only to non-U.S. stockholders that own more than 10% of the Company's stock, as determined for purposes of Section 897, and certain entities through which non-U.S. stockholders own the Company's stock. (5) Return of capital represents a return of stockholder investment.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE ), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. With our founding in 1994, Alexandria pioneered the life science real estate niche. Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative MegacampusTM ecosystems in AAA life science innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, Research Triangle and New York City. For more information, please visit .

Contact: Sara Kabakoff, Senior Vice President – Chief Content Officer, (626) 788-5578, [email protected

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

