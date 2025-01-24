DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2024 DIVIDENDS
BETHESDA, Md., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH ) announced the following tax treatment of the 2024 distributions to holders of the Company's common and Series A preferred stock.
|
Security
Description
|
Ticker
Symbol
|
Record
Date
|
Payable
Date
|
Total
Distribution
per Share
|
Ordinary
Dividends
(Box 1a)
|
Section
199A
Dividends
(Box 5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common
|
DRH
|
3/29/2024
|
4/12/2024
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
Common
|
DRH
|
6/28/2024
|
7/12/2024
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
Common
|
DRH
|
9/30/2024
|
10/11/2024
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
$0.030000
|
Common
|
DRH
|
12/31/2024
|
1/14/2025
|
$0.230000
|
$0.230000
|
$0.230000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Series A Preferred
|
DRH Pr A
|
3/18/2024
|
3/29/2024
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
Series A Preferred
|
DRH Pr A
|
6/18/2024
|
6/28/2024
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
Series A Preferred
|
DRH Pr A
|
9/20/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
Series A Preferred
|
DRH Pr A
|
12/20/2024
|
12/31/2024
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
|
$0.515625
Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.
About the Company
DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 37 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at .
