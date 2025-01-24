Nexpoint Residential Trust, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call
DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. ("NXRT" or the "Company") (NYSE: NXRT ) announced today that the Company is scheduled to host a conference call on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. ET (10:00 am CT), to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results.
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing 888-660-4430 or, for international callers, +1 646-960-0537 and using passcode Conference ID: 5001576. A live Audio webcast of the call will be available online at the Company's website, (under "Resources"). An online replay will be available shortly after the call on the Company's website and continue to be available for 60 days.
A replay of the conference call will also be available through Tuesday, March 11, 2025, by dialing 800- 770- 2030 or, for international callers, +1 647- 362- 9199 and entering passcode 5001576.
The Company plans to issue a press release with fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.
About NXRT
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. NXRT is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P., an affiliate of NexPoint Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment advisor, which has extensive real estate experience. More information about the Company is available at .
CONTACTS
Investor Relations
Kristen (Thomas) Griffith
[email protected]
Media Relations
Prosek Partners for NexPoint
[email protected]
SOURCE NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc.
