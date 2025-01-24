STANDEX ANNOUNCES TIMING OF SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2025 RESULTS
SALEM, N.H., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Standex International Corporation (NYSE: SXI ) will announce its second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results on Thursday, January 30, 2025 after the close of the market and will broadcast its conference call live over the Internet at 8:30 a.m. ET on Friday, January 31, 2025.
On the call, David Dunbar, President & CEO, and Ademir Sarcevic, CFO & Treasurer, will review the Company's second quarter financial results, business highlights and outlook.
Investors interested in listening to the webcast and viewing the slide presentation should log on to the "Investors" section of Standex's website under the subheading, "Events and Presentations ," located at . A replay of the webcast also will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.
About Standex
Standex International Corporation is a global multi-industry manufacturer in five broad business segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies and Specialty Solutions with operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, Singapore, Mexico, Turkey, India and China. For additional information, visit the Company's website at .
