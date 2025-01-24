Salesmail Announces Integration With Realpage And Knock CRM, Expanding Its Multifamily Offering

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Integration improves tour generation and conversion tactics for multifamily operators

DAPHNE, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesMail , the #1 personalized in multifamily and senior living, recently announced an integration with Knock CRM , powered by RealPage , the leading global provider of AI-enabled software platforms to the industry.

This integration certifies SalesMail as a RealPage App Partner.

Trusted by multifamily and senior living professionals since 2019, SalesMail lets users send branded and personalized video messages from their smartphone, desktop, and CRM.

Users report they build trust more quickly, stand out from competitors, develop stronger relationships with target audiences, and get results faster. A nearly flawless App Store rating reflects the ease-of-use and tangible benefits SalesMail users experience daily.

SalesMail's primary use-case is generating and converting tours, providing an average 5x return on investment. Operators using SalesMail report higher levels of occupancy and retention through personalized video communications with prospects and residents.

Additionally, SalesMail's "Brand Selector" enables centralized leasing teams to represent individual properties as needed, creating a more local and personalized experience for prospects.

Through the Knock integration and SalesMail templates for Knock, users can send personalized videos to prospects and residents via Knock CRM, Knock Admin, and the SalesMail mobile app.

A bidirectional integration with the SalesMail mobile app offers both ease-of-use and activity tracking for all SalesMail videos sent by Knock users. Users can search for prospects in the SalesMail app and quickly send personalized videos via email or text. Activities automatically write-back to the prospect's guest card in Knock, providing detailed tracking and a closed-loop process.

On the SalesMail integration with RealPage and Knock, SalesMail CEO and Founder Walt Armentrout says: "CRM integrations have proven to help our clients save time and have greater visibility to communications within their CRM. We are thrilled to be a RealPage App Partner and excited for property teams to leverage the power of the SalesMail-Knock integration."

About SalesMail

SalesMail is a SaaS-based smartphone and desktop application developed, marketed, and sold by HeartLegacy, LLC, a technology company specializing in video applications for businesses in senior care, multifamily housing, real estate, and other markets.

Users of the SalesMail app include sales leaders, centralized leasing and property managers, resident retention teams, and hiring directors. Popular use-cases include prospect outreach, tour confirmations, virtual tours, nurture messaging, resident communications, interview reminders, auto-responders, and much more. Learn more and request a demo at salesmail .

