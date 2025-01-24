County Artist, Anna J, Captures The #1 Slot On The World's Leading Platform For Indie Artists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Anna J

- Anna JCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- aBreak , music's leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that 'If You Don't Like Country (Then You Don't Like Me)' by Anna J is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic .Originally from Frederick, Maryland and now based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Anna J combines her deep classic country roots with a sound and vibe distinctly her own.“I grew on classic country and it's a major part of my songwriting and who I am as an artist,” says Anna J.“'If You Don't Like Country (Then You Don't Like Me)' was my way to call back to some of my favorite country songs and artists that brought me up. I was even lucky enough to meet one of my heroes, Randy Travis, this year, which made this song even more special!”“I went to college for Songwriting and Music Business at Belmont University (Nashville, Tennessee), was mentored by Marcus Hummon, and played shows almost every weekend of 2024. That my latest song has hit #1 at aBreak really validates all the work I've been putting in!”“Working with aBreak Music has been incredible - truly a milestone in my career. The way their team cultivates community amongst indie artists and genuinely exposes great music is amazing! I have found them to be a game-changer for artists committed to breaking through in this industry.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“With her second #1 on the aBreak58, it's obvious to Jay Stevens, our entire music crew, and me that Anna J has what it takes,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. "Talent and quality music are a must and Anna J has both. Helping to separate her from the crowd, however, is her work ethic via performing and marketing. She just gets it and we're thrilled to be exposing her music to the world.”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company's Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at / .

Bruce Tyler

aBreak Music

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.