Crisil Integral IQ Wins Multiple Recognitions In The Chartis Risktech Model Risk Management 2024 Quadrants Report

Secures pole position for credit and derivatives solutions on debut

NEW YORK and LONDON, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisil Integral IQ, the global provider of advanced analytics and model risk management solutions, has been named Category Leader in three quadrants in the Chartis RiskTech Model Risk Management 2024 Quadrants report.

The company secured the coveted pole position in two quadrants, reinforcing its expertise in model risk management and reflecting its unwavering commitment to delivering innovative, reliable and best-in-class solutions to clients.

The Chartis report analyses the model risk management vendor landscape and underscores the convergence of model validation and governance solutions globally. It lists key players, their strengths, importance of model governance, and the need for specialist tools and expertise.

Says Michael Winn, Global Head of Quantitative Risk Solutions, Crisil Integral IQ, "We are delighted and honoured to be recognised as the Chartis Quadrant Leader for Model Validation Solutions and Services in both credit and derivatives, and for Excellence in Model Governance Solutions. This is a testament to the expertise and dedication of our teams, and their commitment to providing clients with high-quality, bespoke model risk management services."

Crisil Integral IQ offers comprehensive expertise in model risk management, with experience across the model risk lifecycle, including model development, validation, governance, and inventory management:



Model development and documentation services cover design, development, integration and implementation of models as per policy and standards

Model validation services comprise full-scope validation, partial validation, model change review and annual reviews Model governance and inventory management services include model risk tiering, ongoing model performance monitoring, model inventory management, policy and model risk framework design

Crisil Integral IQ's experience in model risk management spans all model classes, including derivatives pricing, market risk, credit risk, capital and regulatory, qualitative, credit decisioning, operational risk, climate risk, and artificial intelligence and machine learning models.

Says Nageswara Sastry Ganduri, Global Head of Quantitative Services, Crisil Integral IQ, "The accolade highlights the trust and confidence reposed by clients, partners and stakeholders in our ability to address their evolving model risk management challenges with precision and expertise. We remain laser-focused on delivering model risk management solutions that help clients navigate complex regulatory and operational landscapes. We celebrate this success with our clients, teams and partners, who have been instrumental in this journey. Together, we will continue to raise the bar in model risk management."

Crisil Integral IQ's risk management solutions expedite regulatory and internal compliance, enable informed decision-making, and deliver substantial cost efficiencies for financial institutions. Among the key solutions are:



Model Infinity A cloud-ready platform for model inventory, workflow and governance. It leverages advanced analytics and robust reporting to address distinct model inventory and model risk management requirements Scenario Expansion Manager An adaptable tool that empowers financial institutions to seamlessly define, design, expand and analyse regulatory and internal stress-testing scenarios with precision and flexibility

Earlier this year, Crisil Integral IQ was recognised in three categories of the STORM50 report. Further, the company was named Category Leader in Model Validation for the third consecutive year in the RiskTech100 report. Crisil Integral IQ was also named Category Leader in the Regulatory Reporting Solutions Quadrant Report 2024.

The achievements highlight Crisil Integral IQ's exceptional capabilities in risk management and regulatory compliance.

Chartis Research is part of Infopro Digital, which encompasses multiple brands, digital channels and events across the finance, technology and corporate sectors. Their combined reach of more than 400,000 risk and compliance professionals makes the RiskTech100 report the most comprehensive study of its kind.

About Crisil Integral IQ (formerly Global Research & Risk Solutions)

Crisil Integral IQ delivers solutions and actionable intelligence to top financial institutions, driving strategic transformation, risk optimization, and operational excellence. Our offerings across research, risk, lending, analytics and operations have empowered clients to navigate complex markets, mitigate risks and unlock new opportunities. Our domain expertise, innovative solutions, future-ready technologies such as AI and data science give clients the confidence to accelerate growth and achieve sustainable competitive advantage. Our globally diverse workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East.

For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" Crisi

About Crisil

Crisil is a global, insights-driven analytics company. Our extraordinary domain expertise and analytical rigour help clients make mission-critical decisions with confidence.

Large and highly respected firms partner with us for the most reliable opinions on risk in India, and for uncovering powerful insights and turning risks into opportunities globally. We are integral to multiplying their opportunities and success.

Headquartered in India, Crisil is majority owned by S&P Global.

Founded in 1987 as India's first credit rating agency, our expertise today extends across businesses: Crisil Ratings, Crisil Intelligence, Crisil Coalition Greenwich and Crisil Integral IQ.

Our globally diverse workforce operates in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Australia and the Middle East, setting the standards by which industries are measured.

