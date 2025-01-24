Trulieve Announces Relocation Of Affiliated Dispensary To Lancaster, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New location to celebrate grand opening with ribbon cutting and pop-up event Friday, January 31st

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing medical marijuana company in the U.S., today announced the relocation of a Trulieve-affiliated medical marijuana dispensary to Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

The new Lancaster location at 1603 Manheim Pike #1651 will host a grand opening celebration starting at 9 a.m. on Friday, January 31, with a ribbon cutting, partner giveaways, special discounts and more.

"This location gives our patients a new, improved space where they can access Trulieve's elite customer experience," said Trulieve's Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers . "We look forward to continuing to build relationships in Lancaster."

Additional Trulieve-affiliated dispensaries in Pennsylvania communities include Camp Hill, Coatesville, Cranberry Township, Harrisburg, Johnstown, King of Prussia, Limerick, Philadelphia, Philadelphia Charter City, Philadelphia Washington Square, Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh North Shore, Reading (on Lancaster), Reading (on 5th St. Hwy), Scranton, Washington, Whitehall, York and Zelienople.

Trulieve Lancaster will be open 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information, or to learn how to become a registered patient, visit Trulieve , follow us on Instagram at trulieve_pa or connect with Trulieve PA on Facebook.

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated medical marijuana company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to medical marijuana, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve .

