Dr. Scott Leune Launches All-New Podcast: The Dental CEO

SAN ANTONIO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Scott Leune , long referred to as "The CEO" for his transformative and coaching products that have guided thousands of dentists to personal and success, is thrilled to announce the launch of his all-new podcast, "The Dental CEO."

Welcome to The Dental CEO Podcast - where Dr. Scott Leune applies proven business strategies from leading entrepreneurs and CEOs to the complexities of dental practice ownership.

In each episode, Dr. Leune engages in candid conversations with leaders from industries far beyond the operatory, uncovering strategies, struggles, and breakthroughs that align with the challenges dentists face every day. From scaling operations to maximizing profitability, these discussions reveal the financial frameworks and operational insights that empower dentists to lead with precision, manage with efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth as the CEO of their practice.

Listeners can look forward to gaining valuable takeaways, including:



Leadership lessons from top executives.



Innovative growth strategies that work across all industries.

Real-world solutions for overcoming common obstacles in practice management.

"For years, I've been passionate about helping dentists adopt the mindset of a CEO," said Dr. Leune. "This podcast is an extension of that mission-delivering lessons from leaders who have mastered the art of growth, leadership, and resilience."

Whether you're seeking to elevate your leadership skills, improve practice operations, or find inspiration from beyond the dental industry, "The Dental CEO Podcast" promises to be a must-listen resource for dental professionals at every stage of their career.

The first episode of "The Dental CEO Podcast" will air on March 3rd, 2025 , on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and YouTube. New episodes will be released weekly.

To listen and subscribe, visit: .

About Dr. Scott Leune

Dr. Scott Leune, known as "The Dental CEO," is a trailblazer in the dental industry with a proven track record of launching over 400 dental startups and supporting more than 20,000 dentists worldwide. Recognized as one of the 30 most influential people in dentistry , Dr. Leune empowers dental professionals through his Practice Mastery seminars and coaching programs , delivering innovative strategies to streamline operations, maximize profitability, and build thriving practices. His transformative approach has helped countless dentists achieve both personal and financial success while creating the life they've always envisioned.

Media Contact

Scott Mortier

Chief Revenue Officer

Scott Leune Education

[email protected]

773.255.4095

SOURCE Scott Leune Education LLC

